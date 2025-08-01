Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Amazon offers no-cost EMI options for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 13:55 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

Xiaomi 14 Civi is available under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Civi is available at Rs. 28,749 during the Amazon sale
  • There are discounts on Samsung, iQOO and OnePlus smartphones as well
  • Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has entered its second day in India. The e-commerce giant has introduced lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories. From smartphones and tablets to TVs and home appliances, electronics can be purchased with discounts, coupon-based offers, no-cost EMI options, and more offers. We have previously compiled a list which focuses on the top deals that are currently live on Samsung smartphones. However, if a value-for-money mid-range smartphone is on your shopping list, then our latest article comprises the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000.

Among the notable deals is an offer on the Xiaomi 14 Civi. The phone is usually listed for Rs. 42,999 on the e-commerce platform but can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 28,749 as long as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live.

Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

In addition to direct price cuts, Amazon has several more offers as well. To begin with, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions. Further, shoppers can also avail of exchange offers by trading in their old handset. However, the discounted amount will depend upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. There are no-cost EMI options as well, for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront.

With that out of the way, below-mentioned are the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale. Notably, the effective sale prices already include aforementioned promotional offers.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10 5G Rs. 36,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi Rs. 42,999 Rs. 28,749 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE 5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Rs. 35,999 Rs. 28,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z10 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed

