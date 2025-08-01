Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 has entered its second day in India. The e-commerce giant has introduced lucrative deals on a wide range of products across categories. From smartphones and tablets to TVs and home appliances, electronics can be purchased with discounts, coupon-based offers, no-cost EMI options, and more offers. We have previously compiled a list which focuses on the top deals that are currently live on Samsung smartphones. However, if a value-for-money mid-range smartphone is on your shopping list, then our latest article comprises the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000.

Among the notable deals is an offer on the Xiaomi 14 Civi. The phone is usually listed for Rs. 42,999 on the e-commerce platform but can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 28,749 as long as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is live.

Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000

In addition to direct price cuts, Amazon has several more offers as well. To begin with, there is a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 5,250 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions. Further, shoppers can also avail of exchange offers by trading in their old handset. However, the discounted amount will depend upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. There are no-cost EMI options as well, for those who do not wish to pay the full price of the smartphone upfront.

With that out of the way, below-mentioned are the best deals on smartphones under Rs. 30,000 during the Amazon sale. Notably, the effective sale prices already include aforementioned promotional offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.