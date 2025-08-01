Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 enters its second day as the e-commerce giant brings more deals and discounts on its wide range of product listings. The sale first went live for Prime subscribers at midnight on July 31, and 12 hours later, it was accessible to all users. Currently, the platform offers price cuts on home appliances ranging from smart TVs, air conditioners, microwave ovens, robot vacuum cleaners, and more. If you're looking to upgrade your washing machine during this occasion, you should know that brands such as LG, Samsung, Bosch, and Godrej are offering lucrative discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

While the direct discounts on the platforms are a good way to save money on your purchases, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 also offers other ways to make these products a little more affordable. One such way is using SBI bank credit cards while making transactions, as it offers an additional 10 percent discount on the total purchase value. Alternatively, individuals who hold the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also be able to get five percent of the total bill as cashback. Notably, there is no upper ceiling on this.

Some products listed on Amazon also offer exchange offers, where consumers can register and evaluate an older product and get additional discounts. Do note that the company has its own evaluation metrics, and the exchange value can differ from product to product. Those who wish to manage their finances better can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and avoid paying a large amount upfront.

Here, we have curated a list of the top deals on washing machines that are currently active on the platform. If you're interested in purchasing an air conditioner, the deals are mentioned here. Similarly, the best discounts on home theatre systems can be found here.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Washing Machines

