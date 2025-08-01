Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Washing Machines

During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, buyers can get a 10 percent discount by using SBI bank credit cards.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2025 17:50 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Washing Machines

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Amazon Freedom Sale 2025: Buyers also have the option to opt for no-cost EMIs while making purchases

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale also offers direct discounts on a wide range of products
  • Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 started on Thursday at noon for all users
  • It is being celebrated on the occasion of Indian Independence Day
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 enters its second day as the e-commerce giant brings more deals and discounts on its wide range of product listings. The sale first went live for Prime subscribers at midnight on July 31, and 12 hours later, it was accessible to all users. Currently, the platform offers price cuts on home appliances ranging from smart TVs, air conditioners, microwave ovens, robot vacuum cleaners, and more. If you're looking to upgrade your washing machine during this occasion, you should know that brands such as LG, Samsung, Bosch, and Godrej are offering lucrative discounts.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Deals and Discounts

While the direct discounts on the platforms are a good way to save money on your purchases, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 also offers other ways to make these products a little more affordable. One such way is using SBI bank credit cards while making transactions, as it offers an additional 10 percent discount on the total purchase value. Alternatively, individuals who hold the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card will also be able to get five percent of the total bill as cashback. Notably, there is no upper ceiling on this.

Some products listed on Amazon also offer exchange offers, where consumers can register and evaluate an older product and get additional discounts. Do note that the company has its own evaluation metrics, and the exchange value can differ from product to product. Those who wish to manage their finances better can also opt for the no-cost EMI option and avoid paying a large amount upfront.

Here, we have curated a list of the top deals on washing machines that are currently active on the platform. If you're interested in purchasing an air conditioner, the deals are mentioned here. Similarly, the best discounts on home theatre systems can be found here.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Washing Machines

Model List Price (M.R.P.) Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG AI front load washing machine (11kg) Rs. 70,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy here
Samsung Bespoke AI front load washing machine (9kg) Rs. 50,990 Rs. 37,490 Buy here
Bosch AI front load washing machine (9kg) Rs. 60,990 Rs. 35,990 Buy here
Bosch AI front load washing machine (7kg) Rs. 49,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy here
Samsung top load washing machine (9kg) Rs. 30,500 Rs. 22,990 Buy here
Samsung Bespoke AI top load washing machine (10kg) Rs. 33,990 Rs. 25,990 Buy here
LG AI front load washing machine (9kg) Rs. 53,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy here
Samsung Bespoke AI front load washing machine (12kg) Rs. 60,990 Rs. 45,990 Buy here
Samsung top load washing machine (7kg) Rs. 22,500 Rs. 17,489 Buy here
Godrej AI top load washing machine (7kg) Rs. 27,300 Rs. 13,990 Buy here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z9B.ABLQEIL)

LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z9B.ABLQEIL)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 9 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Power Requirement 230V, 50Hz
Technology Used AI DD Technology
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Deals, Amazon discounts, Amazon, LG, Samsung, Bosch, Godrej
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Tablets
Apple Revenue Forecast Beats Estimates, Tariff Costs Projected at $1.1 Billion

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on Washing Machines
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  2. Apple 'Very Open' to Acquire AI Companies, Increase Funds: Report
  3. Vivo X200 FE Review: Come for Compact Design, Stay for Camera
  4. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India
  5. OTT Releases This Week (July 28 - August 2): Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Thammudu, Chief of War, and More
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Rolls Out 5G Services in These Nine Cities
  7. Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025 to Start Tonight; Smartphone Deals Teased
  8. Vivo V60 5G Listed on NBTC Site Ahead of August 12 Launch
  9. Amazon Freedom Sale 2025 LIVE: Top Laptop and Mobile Discounts on Day 2
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Revenue Forecast Beats Estimates, Tariff Costs Projected at $1.1 Billion
  2. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Wants to Place Advertisements in Multiturn Conversations With Alexa+
  3. Square Enix Announces Octopath Traveler 0 at Nintendo Direct, Launch Set for December
  4. Vivo V60 5G Bags NBTC Certification Ahead of August 12 India Launch
  5. OnePlus 11 5G Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features, Latest Security Patch
  6. Vivo V60 5G India Launch Date Set for August 12; Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  7. ChatGPT’s Shared Conversations Were Reportedly Discoverable on Google Search, OpenAI Calls It Experiment
  8. BSNL Freedom Offer With 2GB Daily Data, Unlimited Calls for 30 Days Announced
  9. Samsung Exynos 2600 Confirmed to Be the First Chipset Built on 2nm GAA Process
  10. Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »