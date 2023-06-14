Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused

Many US lawmakers say Chinese-owned TikTok poses serious security risks to the data of Americans.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 June 2023 22:31 IST
US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused

TikTok sued to block a planned ban by Montana last month

Highlights
  • Many US lawmakers say Chinese-owned TikTok poses serious security risks
  • The bill would regulate exports of personal data by data brokers
  • TikTok denies any improper data use

A bipartisan group of six senators and two members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday introduced legislation to protect Americans' data from being used by US adversaries.

The bill is the latest in a series of proposals aimed at addressing concerns about the data of Americans using foreign-owned social media apps like TikTok.

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, a Democrat, said the bill "would turn off the tap of data to unfriendly nations, stop TikTok from sending Americans' personal information to China, and allow nations with strong privacy protections to strengthen their relationships."

Many US lawmakers say Chinese-owned TikTok poses serious security risks to the data of Americans and have sounded the alarm about potential Chinese influence over the platform used by more than 150 million Americans. TikTok denies any improper data use and says it has spent more than $1.5 billion (nearly Rs. 12,300 crore) on data security measures.

The bill would direct the Commerce Department to identify categories of personal data that could harm US national security and create a list of high-risk countries where sensitive data exports would be blocked.

The bill also would regulate exports of personal data by data brokers and firms like TikTok directly to restricted foreign governments. It would apply export control penalties to senior executives who knew or should have known that employees were directed to illegally export Americans' personal data.

In March, a US House committee voted along party lines to give Democratic President Joe Biden the power to ban Chinese-owned TikTok but that bill has not moved forward.

Last month, TikTok sued to block a planned ban by Montana, the first US state to bar the popular short-video sharing service.

Warner said the likelihood of courts overturning Montana's ban made it essential Congress pass legislation to give the president new powers to ban or impose restrictions on TikTok and other foreign-owned apps.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

 

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TikTok, US, TikTok Data
EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel-Based 2-Wheelers
Samsung Opens Premium Experience Store in Telangana, Plans to Expand Business

Related Stories

US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Certified on BIS Ahead of July Launch
  4. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  5. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July: Details Here
  7. Redmi Pad 2 Display, Battery Specifications Leak: Details Here
  8. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Could Launch Soon
  10. Infinix Note 30 5G Review: A Value-for-Money Budget 5G Smartphone
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Opens Premium Experience Store in Telangana, Plans to Expand Business
  2. US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused
  3. EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel-Based 2-Wheelers
  4. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  6. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  9. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  10. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.