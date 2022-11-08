Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 Series Getting Android 13 Update: Report

Samsung had officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5 a couple of weeks ago.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 8 November 2022 12:27 IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 Series Getting Android 13 Update: Report

Samsung is seeding the latest Android 13 update for its Galaxy Note 20 Series

Highlights
  • Samsung also released the Camera Assistant app
  • Samsung Camera Assistant app can be used to soften pictures
  • The app allows users to record videos in photo mode

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the Android 13 update for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra handsets.. Samsung had officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5 a couple of weeks ago at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The company's latest flagships — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — will seemingly have to wait longer to get the stable One UI 5 version.

According to a recent report by PhoneArena, Samsung is seeding the latest Android 13 update for its Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. As mentioned earlier, the South Korean company first rolled out the Android 13-based One UI 5 a few weeks ago at the SDC 2022.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 users will seemingly have to wait longer to get the stable One UI 5 version.

Samsung had begun rolling out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Exynos 2200 SoC-powered versions of the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra a few weeks ago.

The South Korean electronics maker has also released the Camera Assistant app for Galaxy smartphones running on One UI 5. The app can be downloaded from the Galaxy Store and comes as part of Samsung's Good Lock suite of personalisation apps.

The new Camera Assistant app gives users the option to enable or disable Auto HDR. It also comes equipped with the Soften Pictures feature smoothes out sharp edges and textures. The app is also programmed to automatically pick the most suitable camera lens based on the zoom, lighting, and subject distance.

Additionally, the app allows users to record videos in photo mode by holding the Shutter button. Users also have the option to select the number of frames the camera captures after the timer. The Camera Assistant app is also designed to automatically turn off the camera if it is not used for two minutes.

Further reading: Samsung
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Geospatial Technology, Digital Data Collection to Be Used for Next Census, Ministry of Home Affairs Says
