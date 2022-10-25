Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Receiving One UI 5 Stable Update, Brings New Camera Assistant App: Reports

The One UI 5 stable version is reportedly being rolled out in Europe and South Korea.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung flagships from 2021, 2022 are expected to get this update by the end of the year

Highlights
  • One UI 5 update over 2GB in size for Android 12 users
  • Other global regions could get this update later this week
  • The Samsung Camera Assistant app can be used to soften pictures

Samsung officially unveiled the Android 13-based One UI 5 a couple of weeks ago at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022. The South Korean tech giant had not revealed the start date for the rollout of this update at the time. Reports are now suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series has started receiving this update in select countries. Disappointingly, owners of the company's latest flagships — the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 — will seemingly have to wait for more to get the stable One UI 5 version.

According to a report by Sammobile, Samsung has begun rolling out the stable Android 13-based One UI 5 update for the Exynos 2200 SoC-powered versions of the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The company reportedly tested the One UI 5 beta with a small user base before releasing this stable update. These beta users will reportedly receive only a small update. Meanwhile, Android 12 users are reportedly required to download over a 2GB update to get the public One UI 5 version.

The One UI 5 stable version is said to come with the firmware version S90xBXXU2BVJA. It is reportedly being rolled out in Austria, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, and the United Kingdom.

Samsung is expected to begin rolling out this update in other European countries on Tuesday. Meanwhile, One UI 5 with firmware version S90xNKSU2BVJA is reportedly available to Galaxy S22 series users in South Korea. Other global regions are expected to get this update later this week.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to roll out the Android 13-based One UI 5 updates for all of its flagship smartphones released in 2021 and 2022 before the end of this year. Furthermore, at least one mid-range handset might also get this update.

It has also released the Camera Assistant app for Galaxy smartphones running on One UI 5. It can be downloaded via the Galaxy Store and comes as part of Samsung's Good Lock suite of personalisation apps.

The new Camera Assistant app provides users with the option to enable or disable Auto HDR. Its Soften Pictures feature smoothes out sharp edges and textures. The app is also programmed to automatically pick the most suitable camera lens based on the zoom, lighting, and subject distance.

It also allows users to record videos in photo mode by holding the Shutter button. Users can also select the number of frames the camera captures after the timer. The Camera Assistant app is also designed to automatically turn off the camera if it is not used for two minutes.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
  • Not the best value offering in the series
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22+ review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • In-built S Pen stylus
  • Superb display
  • Impressive performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Gets warm easily under load
  • Big and bulky
  • No bundled charger
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
