Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Set to Receive Extended Security Updates

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is confirmed to receive security updates for a few more months. During its February 2020 launch, the models were promised to get three major Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The company has now confirmed that the phones will continue to receive quarterly security updates. Notably, the phones will not be getting any additional OS updates. They launched with Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and the last upgrade it received was Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

Under the Scope section on the company's Mobile Security website, Samsung has confirmed that "select devices launched in 2019 or later" will get a minimum of four years of firmware security updates, while some newer models will receive up to five years of security updates. The South Korean tech giant rolls out security updates in three intervals — monthly, quarterly and biannually. More recent devices are eligible for more regular updates. The Galaxy S20 lineup has been listed among the handsets that will receive these updates, as spotted by SamMobile.

This confirms that the base Samsung Galaxy S20 alongside the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will receive a few more quarterly security updates. However, the company did not confirm when this support would be discontinued.

The Galaxy S20 FE model was unveiled in October 2020, months after the flagship series and was also promised to receive four years of security updates. The handset continues to receive monthly OTA updates. After October this year, it may start getting quarterly security updates instead of monthly ones, based on the information on Samsung's website.

The Galaxy S20 series comes with quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The base model has a triple rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors paired with wide and ultra-wide lenses, respectively. The other two models pack quad rear camera systems with an additional depth sensor. The Galaxy S20+ also has a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, while the top-of-the-line Ultra model includes a 48-megapixel telephoto camera alongside a 108-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens.

