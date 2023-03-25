Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the purported affordable 'Fan Edition' flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphone expected to debut later this year, is not in development at the South Korean conglomerate, according to a tipster. While the company might not be working on the Galaxy S23 FE, it is tipped to be working on a device with a "Tri-Fold" display that is likely to debut in 2023. Samsung has, until now, launched foldable phones with a single hinge, but it has already shown off concept displays with three folding parts.

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, there is "no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain" at Samsung, a claim that contradicts recent reports of an affordable Galaxy Fan Edition handset. Samsung didn't launch a successor to the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year, and the South Korean firm is yet to announce plans to launch a Galaxy S22 FE or a Galaxy S23 FE.

There is no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain unlike what the recent rumours have been pointing..



Samsung is instead working on the improved Z Fold 5 & Flip 5 along with a Tri-Fold that might finally ship this year



FE fans should look elsewhere... — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 24, 2023

Instead of a more affordable addition to the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, the company is working on an improved version of its Z series foldable phones, which are expected to debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to the Brar. He also states that Samsung could be working on a device with a Tri-Fold display that "might finally ship this year".

Last year it was reported that Samsung was working on a third foldable alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Flip lineup. The rumoured foldable was said to feature three folding panels, or a sliding display. While Samsung didn't launch a third foldable device in 2022, it is worth noting that the company showed off new concept panels for foldable smartphones at CES 2022, dubbed the Flex S and Flex G, with three folding displays.

In January Samsung also showed off a prototype for a “Flex in and out” display with a 360-degree rotating screen at CES 2023. The display is capable of folding both inwards — like a book cover — or outwards like a newspaper. While the “Flex in and out” display was attached to a functional handset with a software interface, there's no word on whether Samsung could launch a refined version of the handset as a new Galaxy Z series smartphone.

