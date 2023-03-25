Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Not in Development, Phone With Tri-Fold Display May Debut, Tipster Claims

Samsung previously showed off concept devices with three folding displays at CES 2022.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 March 2023 13:07 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Abhijeet Mishra

Samsung Flex S and Flex G foldable panels were showcased by the firm at CES 2022

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't part of the development chain, a tipster claims
  • Instead, Samsung could be working on a third type of foldable phoneq
  • Samsung showed off two folding phone concepts with three screens in 2022

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the purported affordable 'Fan Edition' flagship Galaxy S23 series smartphone expected to debut later this year, is not in development at the South Korean conglomerate, according to a tipster. While the company might not be working on the Galaxy S23 FE, it is tipped to be working on a device with a "Tri-Fold" display that is likely to debut in 2023. Samsung has, until now, launched foldable phones with a single hinge, but it has already shown off concept displays with three folding parts.

According to details shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, there is "no Galaxy S23 FE in the development chain" at Samsung, a claim that contradicts recent reports of an affordable Galaxy Fan Edition handset. Samsung didn't launch a successor to the Galaxy S21 FE that was launched last year, and the South Korean firm is yet to announce plans to launch a Galaxy S22 FE or a Galaxy S23 FE.

Instead of a more affordable addition to the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, the company is working on an improved version of its Z series foldable phones, which are expected to debut as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, according to the Brar. He also states that Samsung could be working on a device with a Tri-Fold display that "might finally ship this year".

Last year it was reported that Samsung was working on a third foldable alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Flip lineup. The rumoured foldable was said to feature three folding panels, or a sliding display. While Samsung didn't launch a third foldable device in 2022, it is worth noting that the company showed off new concept panels for foldable smartphones at CES 2022, dubbed the Flex S and Flex G, with three folding displays.

In January Samsung also showed off a prototype for a “Flex in and out” display with a 360-degree rotating screen at CES 2023. The display is capable of folding both inwards — like a book cover — or outwards like a newspaper. While the “Flex in and out” display was attached to a functional handset with a software interface, there's no word on whether Samsung could launch a refined version of the handset as a new Galaxy Z series smartphone.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Tri Fold, Tri Fold Display
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
US Justice Department's Antitrust Case Against Google's Advertising Practices Gets Fast-Paced Schedule

