Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale starts on October 8, the same day that the competing e-commerce platform, Amazon, is beginning its Great Indian Festival. The e-commerce websites are expected to extend a series of lucrative deals and offers on a range of products, including smartphones. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart reveals some of the best deals customers can avail of on Samsung handsets. Most of the deals include additional bank offers other than the sale discount. Following is a list of deals confirmed by the company, spanning across varying price ranges - from budget smartphones to premium ones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22, Galaxy A23, F54, and more available with discounts

One of the smartphones to receive a considerable discount is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which was introduced to the Indian market in January 2022 with an in-house 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support. At launch, the 256GB variant of the handset was listed at Rs. 58,999. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the phone is confirmed to be available at a price as low as Rs. 29,999, including all offers.

Another popular Samsung handset to receive a lucrative discount at the sale is the base Galaxy S22, which will be available for Rs. 39,999 or at a monthly EMI of Rs. 3,334. The 128GB variant of the phone was priced in India at Rs. 57,999 after the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. It is offered in Bora Purple, Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

One of the latest flagship handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will also be offered at a discounted price at the Big Billions Day Sale. Flipkart has yet to reveal this premium model's deal value, but it will be available soon. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 will also be available to Indian customers at a lowered price in the upcoming Flipkart sale. The phones can be purchased at prices as low as Rs. 1,14,999 and Rs. 62,999, respectively, inclusive of all bank offers and exchange options. The Fold 5, with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display, is available in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colourways. The Flip 5, on the other hand, with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer panel, is available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint colours.

Among other Samsung offers at the Big Billions Day Sale 2023 is the Galaxy A23. The phone's 8GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs. 24,999 at launch. It is confirmed to be available for a price as low as Rs. 18,999 during the sale. The Galaxy A14, the handset that was released alongside the Galaxy A23 in India, can be bought for Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart right now. At launch, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Galaxy A14 was listed at Rs. 16,499.

Other mid-range and budget Samsung phones which are listed to receive discounted price offers during the sale this weekend include the Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy F54 and Galaxy F34. The Galaxy A34 will be available for a price of Rs. 25,999, while the Galaxy A54 can be bought for as low as Rs. 33,499. At the upcoming sale, the Galaxy F54 can be purchased for Rs. 22,999 and the Galaxy F34 for Rs. 14,999.

Entry-level Samsung Galaxy F14 and Galaxy F13 models are also listed to be priced during the sale at the lowest prices of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 9,199, respectively.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.