Technology News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know

The 2023 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starts on October 8.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 11:38 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra seen in Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue, and Red colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched alongside a base and a pro model
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 were released earlier in the year in August
  • A range of budget Samsung phones are also part of the sale offers
Advertisement

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale starts on October 8, the same day that the competing e-commerce platform, Amazon, is beginning its Great Indian Festival. The e-commerce websites are expected to extend a series of lucrative deals and offers on a range of products, including smartphones. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart reveals some of the best deals customers can avail of on Samsung handsets. Most of the deals include additional bank offers other than the sale discount. Following is a list of deals confirmed by the company, spanning across varying price ranges - from budget smartphones to premium ones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22, Galaxy A23, F54, and more available with discounts

One of the smartphones to receive a considerable discount is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE which was introduced to the Indian market in January 2022 with an in-house 5nm Exynos 2100 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Super-Fast wired fast charging, 15W wireless fast charging, and reverse charging support. At launch, the 256GB variant of the handset was listed at Rs. 58,999. During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the phone is confirmed to be available at a price as low as Rs. 29,999, including all offers.

Another popular Samsung handset to receive a lucrative discount at the sale is the base Galaxy S22, which will be available for Rs. 39,999 or at a monthly EMI of Rs. 3,334. The 128GB variant of the phone was priced in India at Rs. 57,999 after the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. It is offered in Bora Purple, Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

One of the latest flagship handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, will also be offered at a discounted price at the Big Billions Day Sale. Flipkart has yet to reveal this premium model's deal value, but it will be available soon. The phone comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 will also be available to Indian customers at a lowered price in the upcoming Flipkart sale. The phones can be purchased at prices as low as Rs. 1,14,999 and Rs. 62,999, respectively, inclusive of all bank offers and exchange options. The Fold 5, with a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex primary display, is available in Cream, Icy Blue, and Phantom Black colourways. The Flip 5, on the other hand, with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex inner screen and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED folder-shaped outer panel, is available in Cream, Graphite, Lavender and Mint colours.

Among other Samsung offers at the Big Billions Day Sale 2023 is the Galaxy A23. The phone's 8GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs. 24,999 at launch. It is confirmed to be available for a price as low as Rs. 18,999 during the sale. The Galaxy A14, the handset that was released alongside the Galaxy A23 in India, can be bought for Rs. 13,999 on Flipkart right now. At launch, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Galaxy A14 was listed at Rs. 16,499.

Other mid-range and budget Samsung phones which are listed to receive discounted price offers during the sale this weekend include the Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy F54 and Galaxy F34. The Galaxy A34 will be available for a price of Rs. 25,999, while the Galaxy A54 can be bought for as low as Rs. 33,499. At the upcoming sale, the Galaxy F54 can be purchased for Rs. 22,999 and the Galaxy F34 for Rs. 14,999.

Entry-level Samsung Galaxy F14 and Galaxy F13 models are also listed to be priced during the sale at the lowest prices of Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 9,199, respectively.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, low weight
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Polished software experience
  • IP68 rating and wireless charging
  • Dependable cameras
  • Speedy all-round performance
  • Bad
  • No bundled fast charger
  • Lukewarm upgrade over predecessor
  • Missing microSD card slot
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Small and compact
  • Quality AMOLED display
  • Impressive performance
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Heats up easily with camera use
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S22 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,700mAh
OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Well-optimised software
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Reliable cameras
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still feels bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant displays, folding display is durable
  • Compact design when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Fast wireless charging for a foldable
  • Water-resistant design
  • Good quality primary camera
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is limited
  • Battery barely lasts a day
  • Relatively slow wired charging
  • No macro camera
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, IP67 rating
  • Bright and smooth display
  • Decent performance unit
  • Great battery life
  • Five years of software support
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Minor software lag
  • Low-light camera performance could have been better
  • No bundled charger
  • Waterdrop-style notch looks dated
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Processor 2.6 MHz octa-core
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A34, Samsung Galaxy A54, Samsung Galaxy F54, Samsung Galaxy F34, Samsung Galaxy F14, Samsung Galaxy F13, Samsung Galaxy A14, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung, Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale, Flipkart
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Close to $27,400 Despite Incurring Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and 14 Prices for Amazon, Flipkart Sales Revealed
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  3. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  5. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, More to Get Price Cuts on Flipkart During Sale
  6. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
  8. Apple MacBook Air M1 Offered at This Price Ahead of Amazon Sale
  9. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  10. OnePlus 11R Discounted Price Revealed Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Teases Find N3 Flip, India Launch Rumoured to Take Place on October 12
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Stays Close to $27,400 Despite Incurring Losses, Most Altcoins See Dips
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: From Poco M5, M6 Pro, X5 and More Poco Phones Set to Get Discounts During Sale
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ and Galaxy Buds FE Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With 50-Megapixel Camera, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Specifications, Price
  7. Kodak Launches 43-Inch Matrix QLED TV, CA PRO 55-Inch Smart Google TV Ahead of Sale Season
  8. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  9. Apple MacBook Air M1 Available Under Rs. 70,000 Ahead of Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023
  10. Microsoft CEO Says Google Locking Up Content Needed to Train AI While Tech Giants Compete Hard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.