Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India in January last year as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21. The South Korean smartphone brand then reportedly cancelled the Galaxy S22 FE due to chip shortage and increased demand for its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra in the previous year. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung is gearing up to unveil Galaxy S23 FE later this year. The toned-down version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be unveiled in August or September. The Galaxy A74 may also have been shelved by the company.

As per a report by the Korean publication Daily Hankooki, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE in August or September this year. The launch of Galaxy S23 FE would mark the return of Fan Edition (FE) lineup. The report further states that Samsung might not release Galaxy A74 and will instead focus more on the sale of Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE in September 2020 as the first device in the FE series. It is a low-end model of the Galaxy S. The Galaxy S21 FE debuted in January last year. The FE series smartphones usually come with toned-down features of Samsung's flagship devices with somewhat affordable pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was earlier speculated to launch last year succeeding the Galaxy S21 FE, but Samsung reportedly shelved the release plans due to chip shortage and strong demand for Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. The flagship series is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. A quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera, 12-megapixel selfie sensor, bundled S Pen stylus, and 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging are the other key specifications of the device.

