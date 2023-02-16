Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report

Samsung released the Fan Edition (FE) lineup with the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 17:19 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was unveiled earlier this month along with Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+

Highlights
  • Samsung is likely to cancel the Galaxy A74
  • FE series includes toned-down versions of Samsung's flagship devices
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to arrive in January 2023

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G was launched in India in January last year as a tweaked variant of the regular Galaxy S21. The South Korean smartphone brand then reportedly cancelled the Galaxy S22 FE due to chip shortage and increased demand for its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra in the previous year. Now, a new report suggests that Samsung is gearing up to unveil Galaxy S23 FE later this year. The toned-down version of the Galaxy S23 Ultra could be unveiled in August or September. The Galaxy A74 may also have been shelved by the company.

As per a report by the Korean publication Daily Hankooki, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 FE in August or September this year. The launch of Galaxy S23 FE would mark the return of Fan Edition (FE) lineup. The report further states that Samsung might not release Galaxy A74 and will instead focus more on the sale of Galaxy S23 FE.

Samsung released the Galaxy S20 FE in September 2020 as the first device in the FE series. It is a low-end model of the Galaxy S. The Galaxy S21 FE debuted in January last year. The FE series smartphones usually come with toned-down features of Samsung's flagship devices with somewhat affordable pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE was earlier speculated to launch last year succeeding the Galaxy S21 FE, but Samsung reportedly shelved the release plans due to chip shortage and strong demand for Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were launched during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month. The price of the Galaxy S23 starts at Rs. 74,999 in India, while Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have an initial price tag of Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999 respectively. The flagship series is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. A quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel primary wide camera, 12-megapixel selfie sensor, bundled S Pen stylus, and 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging are the other key specifications of the device.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S22 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S74, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
FTX Bankruptcy Judge Denies Request for Independent Examiner Ahead of Bankman-Fried's Bail Review
Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev to Remain in Jail, Custody Extended by 3 Months
Featured video of the day
OnePlus 11 Review: OnePlus Going Back to its Roots

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  2. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  3. Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Details
  4. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Poco C55 to Launch in India Soon, May Debut as Rebranded Redmi 12C
  6. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  7. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launch Timeline, Geekbench Scores Tipped
  9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Key Specifications Tipped, May Get Exynos 1380 SoC
  10. Vivo Y56 5G Now Up for Sale in India via Physical Stores, Says Retailer
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
  2. Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7 Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for February 2023
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report
  4. Tornado Cash Developer Alexey Pertsev to Remain in Jail, Custody Extended by 3 Months
  5. FTX Bankruptcy Judge Denies Request for Independent Examiner Ahead of Bankman-Fried's Bail Review
  6. Huawei Watch Buds 2-in-1 Smartwatch With Inbuilt TWS Earbuds Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo V27 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on February 25: Expected Specifications, Features
  8. G20’s Finacial Stability Board to Look at Unregulated Decentralised Finance After FTX Collapse
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Octa-Core SoC With Support for Sub-6GHz 5G, 200-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Details
  10. Amazon, Google in RBI’s List of Online Payment Aggregators, Over 50 Entities Granted License to Operate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.