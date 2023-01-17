Oppo is reportedly planning to expand its Reno 8 series with a new smartphone dubbed as the Oppo Reno 8T. While the Chinese smartphone company has been tight-lipped about the upcoming handset, speculation and rumours about the phone have surfaced in the recent weeks. A popular tipster has now leaked the expected launch date of Oppo Reno 8T in India, as well as the price and its RAM and storage details. Additionally, the smartphone company is also gearing up to launch Oppo F23 and Reno 10 in India, later this year.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) via MySmartPrice, shared that the upcoming Oppo Reno 8T will come to India in the first week of February. The tipster also leaked the expected price of the phone to be around Rs. 32,000, whereas its RAM and storage capacity is likely to be 8GB and 256GB, respectively. Additionally, the phone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC and support 67W fast charging.

Apart from Oppo Reno 8T, the tipster also shared that the Chinese manufacturer will also be launching the Oppo F23 and Oppo Reno 10 in later months. While the new F-series phone is tipped to launch in March 2023 in India, the Reno 10 series is likely to debut in April or May 2023. Oppo seems to be skipping the Reno 9 series launch in India, as the Reno 10 will be succeeding the Reno 8 series here.

Recently, a report claimed that the Oppo Reno 8T 5G may feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth. It will also likely get LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, along with a 4,800mAh battery. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is also likely to get a triple rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main camera and dual 2-megapixel secondary sensors on the back.

The report also suggests that Oppo Reno 8T 4G can carry the Oppo F22 or the Oppo F23 moniker in India. Its leaked design renders tipped that the phone will come with a flat-screen, a thick chin, and a hole-punch slot in the top left corner. The 4G variant is tipped to sport a faux leather back as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.