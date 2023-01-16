Technology News
Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 11:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is likely to include quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • Leaked renders hint at a display with a hole-punch cutout
  • Samsung opened preorder reservations for the next Galaxy S series

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of this year is approaching and rumours about new Galaxy S23 series smartphones are coming in. In a recent update, several images showing off the Galaxy S23 handsets have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of their design. The upcoming lineup seems to share the design language of the Galaxy S22 series. Newly leaked renders suggest S Pen support for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The vanilla Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are also tipped to come in at least four colour options.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) tweeted alleged renders of Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra without any watermarks. New high-resolution renders suggest four colourways for the upcoming smartphones. These could be called Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (Cream), Botanic Green, and Misty Lilac. They look almost similar to the design of their predecessors, Galaxy S22Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is seen to sport an S Pen slot. All three devices appear to have a hole-punch cutout on display to house the selfie shooter.

The renders show the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ with a triple rear camera unit and an LED flash. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, in contrast, is seen featuring a quad camera setup at the rear. The power and volume buttons are seen placed on the left spine of the handsets.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 during its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. It will start at 11:30pm IST and it will be livestreamed via the company's official channels. The company has started pre-reservations for the upcoming flagship Galaxy S smartphones in India with a token payment of Rs. 1,999.

Although the company hasn't confirmed any specifications of Galaxy S23 smartphones, recent leaks suggest that the devices will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
