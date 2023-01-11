Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Set for February 1, Galaxy S23 Series Expected

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2023 09:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Set for February 1, Galaxy S23 Series Expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event date has been officially confirmed. The South Korean giant is expected to unveil its latest flagship smartphone lineup, which is said to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. An in-person live event will take place for the first time in three years. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event will be held in San Francisco, and will begin at 11.30pm IST (10am PST) on February 1. 

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
