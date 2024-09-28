Technology News
Top Deals on iPhones, Samsung, and OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Apple's iPhone 13 is currently available for Rs. 39,999 on Amazon, but SBI credit card holders can buy it for as low as Rs. 37,000 during the sale.

Updated: 28 September 2024 17:12 IST
Top Deals on iPhones, Samsung, and OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured) discount brings the price to Rs. 74,999

  • Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is being sold at Rs. 14,999 on Amazon
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is available for Rs. 16.999
  • The iPhone 13 is temporarily priced at Rs. 39,999
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale entered its second day on Saturday, and there are still several deals, discounts and offers on consumer electronics devices. While many deals have resulted in products going out of stock on the e-commerce platform, it's not too late for those in the market for a new smartphone. Amazon has listed several handsets at cheaper prices during the sale, and we've covered a few of the best deals you can take advantage of. Now, let's take a look at the top deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus during the sale event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

One of the most notable discounts on a smartphone during the ongoing sale is the iPhone 13 (Review), which was launched in India at Rs. 79,900, was previously selling at Rs. 49,990 and is now available for Rs. as low as Rs. 37,999 (this price is inclusive of bank discounts). Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Review) is being sold at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

In order to avail of these all-time low prices on smartphones during the sale, you will need to make purchases using an SBI credit or debit card. You can also avail of exchange offers, which will further lower the amount to be paid while checking out. The iPhone 14 (Review) and iPhone 15 (Review) are currently listed on Amazon without a sale-related discount, but you can use bank discounts to lower their prices during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on iPhones, Samsung, and OnePlus Smartphones

  Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
1 iPhone 13 Rs. 52,990 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
2 OnePlus 12R Rs. 42,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
3 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Rs. 1,49,999 Rs. 74,999 Buy Now
4 Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 24,499 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
5 Oneplus Nord CE 4 5G Rs. 24,999 Rs. 23,499 Buy Now
6 Samsung Galaxy A35 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Now
7 OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
8 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Rs. 54,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
9 iPhone 14 Rs. 69,600 Rs. 59,900 Buy Now
10 iPhone 15 Rs. 79,900 Rs. 69,900 Buy Now

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Long software support
  • Vapour cooling chamber
  • Bad
  • Bulky design
  • No headphone jack
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy M35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Reliable battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Bloatware installed after software updates
  • Opts you in to Glance after updates
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A35 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale, Sale offers, Amazon, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Laptops Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

