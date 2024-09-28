Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale entered its second day on Saturday, and there are still several deals, discounts and offers on consumer electronics devices. While many deals have resulted in products going out of stock on the e-commerce platform, it's not too late for those in the market for a new smartphone. Amazon has listed several handsets at cheaper prices during the sale, and we've covered a few of the best deals you can take advantage of. Now, let's take a look at the top deals on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus during the sale event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Exchange Discounts, Bank Offers

One of the most notable discounts on a smartphone during the ongoing sale is the iPhone 13 (Review), which was launched in India at Rs. 79,900, was previously selling at Rs. 49,990 and is now available for Rs. as low as Rs. 37,999 (this price is inclusive of bank discounts). Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (Review) is being sold at an effective price of Rs. 69,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

In order to avail of these all-time low prices on smartphones during the sale, you will need to make purchases using an SBI credit or debit card. You can also avail of exchange offers, which will further lower the amount to be paid while checking out. The iPhone 14 (Review) and iPhone 15 (Review) are currently listed on Amazon without a sale-related discount, but you can use bank discounts to lower their prices during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on iPhones, Samsung, and OnePlus Smartphones

