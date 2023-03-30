Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 devices could be powered by an unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 12:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series (pictured) launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to launch next year
  • The models in the Galaxy S24 series may boot Android 14-based One UI 6
  • The phone may also come with Satellite Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in the markets next year. The flagship series is also expected to feature three models like its predecessors - a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and a Galaxy S24 Ultra. The company launched the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year that included the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The South Korean tech giant has launched a bunch of other smartphones since then and is expected to release many more later this year.

According to a report by SamLover, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. Up until this date, Samsung has only used display panels with refresh rates up to 120Hz. Even the Galaxy S23 Ultra, part of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be the first Samsung handset to feature a 144Hz display, which should offer smoother animation and gaming experiences.

The report suggests several other specifications of the Galaxy S24 series as well. The models could be powered by Qualcomm's yet unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and come equipped with UFS 4.1 storage. The handsets are expected to boot Android 14-based One UI 6.0. The camera units are said to feature 200-megapixel sensors with unspecified improvements and better zooming capabilities. Since nothing official has yet been announced regarding the Galaxy S24 series, all these reports and specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The possibility of Samsung incorporating satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S24 series has also been suggested in the report. Earlier this year, TM Roh, president and head of Samsung's mobile experience business, said in an interview with CNET that it's too soon to implement the feature in Samsung devices since satellite functionality is still quite restricted on smartphones.

"When there is the right timing, infrastructure and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well," Roh added.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Twitter Blocks Pakistan Government's Official Account in India in Response to Legal Demand

