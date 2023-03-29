Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Protective Case Renders Leaked; Could Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 March 2023 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A23 (pictured)

  • Galaxy A24 4G is likely to have a 6.5-inch fiull-HD+ display
  • The phone has previously been spotted on several certification sites
  • It is expected to launch in four colour variants

Samsung Galaxy A24 has been officially confirmed to launch in Turkey. The South Korean tech giant is expanding its A-series of Galaxy smartphone devices. The company recently launched the Galaxy A14, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A54 5G smartphones. Before any official confirmation, the Galaxy A24 4G was spotted on several certification websites and databases, and multiple leaks and reports suggested many key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A-series handset. Now, a new leak of the protective case renders of the Galaxy A24 4G suggests some design features alon with its India launch timeline.

According to renders shared by reliable tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the triple-camera unit expected to feature on the Galaxy A24 is housed in three circular cutouts arranged vertically on the back panel, similar to the designs of other Galaxy A-series handsets. An LED flash module is also seen situated near the camera sensors, in the renders cited. Other than the camera and LED module slot, the back panel of the Galaxy A24 4G will reportedly be flat.

The upcoming Galaxy A24 4G appears to have a centred waterdrop notch at the top of the display to house the front camera. The protective case renders suggest that the chin bezel of the device will be thick, but the rest of the bezels around the display will be slimmer. The power and volume buttons are seen situated on the right edge of the handset, while the SIM tray is located on the left, as per the leaked images. A USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the primary speaker grille cutout are all seen located on the bottom edge of the device in the renders.

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G will see its India launch soon. Although this particular leak does not share any specifications of the smartphone, previous reports have hinted at some key features of the upcoming Samsung device.

Said to be available in black, silver, lemon-green, and red-burgundy colours, the upcoming Galaxy A24 is expected to be priced at around $285 (roughly Rs. 23,500). According to the report, the phone will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 1,000 nits. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC and 4GB of RAM. The phone may also have 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD by up to 1TB. It is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The Galaxy A24 smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera unit consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.2 aperture alongside a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G, Samsung Galaxy A24 4G leaks, Samsung Galaxy A24 4G renders, Samsung Galaxy A24 4G case renders, Samsung Galaxy A series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
