Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Prices in India Dropped by Rs. 10,000 Ahead of Galaxy S24 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now priced at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 January 2024 12:51 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Prices in India Dropped by Rs. 10,000 Ahead of Galaxy S24 Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display

Highlights
  • Samsung S23 series runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The price cut comes in the wake of Galaxy S series launch on January 17
  • Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23 with a 3,900mAh battery
Samsung is believed to unveil its next-generation Galaxy S24 phones on January 17. Days ahead of the grand launch event, last year's Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have received price cuts in India. The revised retail prices are currently showing up on the Samsung online store and other retailers including Amazon and Flipkart. They are listed with a price cut of Rs. 10,000 from their original price tags. The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy. They have Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays and triple rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now priced at Rs. 64,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage version. The Galaxy S23+ is now listed for 84,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, down from the original launch price of Rs. 94,999. The 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is available for Rs. 94,999, instead of Rs. 1,04,999.

The new price tags are currently showing up on the Samsung online store, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

The price cut comes in the wake of the new Galaxy S24 series launch on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. In previous years, Samsung slashed the prices of older flagship models after the launch of new versions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate while the Galaxy S23+ has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. They are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, paired with 8GB of RAM. They have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. They feature a 12-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S23 with a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The Galaxy S23+ packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
