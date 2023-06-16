Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Render Shows Larger Folder Shaped Outer Screen, New Camera Design

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is tipped to have a 3.4-inch cover display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 13:59 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a 1.9-inch outer display

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at its Unpacked event
  • New Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in July last week
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover screen is shown with a photo and a music widget

Samsung is expected to take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 during a Galaxy Unpacked event said to be held in the last week of July in South Korea. Most recently, the design of the clamshell foldable smartphone seems to have been leaked in the form of a render. The alleged press render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 shows off a "folder-shaped" cover or outer display along with the new design for the cameras. The upcoming iteration of the Galaxy Z Flip appears to have a much larger outer display as compared to the previous generation. The outer display is expected to measure 3.4 inches.

Folks at MySmartPrice have leaked a render of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. It corroborates past leaks and shows a partially folded handset with a folder-shaped cover display. The cover display has a different design from its predecessors and it takes up most of the front of the phone.

galaxy z flip 5 mysmartprice Alleged press render of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The camera layout is also different. Dual rear cameras and LED flash are seen arranged on top of the cover screen horizontally next to each other. The display also shows a photo and a music widget. It could allow Galaxy Z Flip 5 users to control music playbacks from the cover screen.

Samsung is highly speculated to provide a 3.4-inch outer display on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The outgoing Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 1.9-inch external screen. Oppo's clamshell-style foldable handset, Find N2 Flip has a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen, whereas the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has a 3.6-inch secondary display.

The South Korean brand is reportedly working with Google to optimise apps for the cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung would allow apps like YouTube, Google Maps, and the Messages app to run on the outer screen. With this, users would be able to read and respond to messages or watch videos on the external display without unfolding the phone.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 at an Unpacked event scheduled for July last week. The event will take place in the company's home country, Seoul, South Korea.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
