iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on July 4. As we wait for the official announcement, the Vivo sub-brand has teased colour options for the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. It is confirmed to come in two colour options that will feature a leather finish. The handset will go on sale via Amazon in the country. Additionally, the RAM and storage configurations of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G have been leaked online as well. The upcoming handset is confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The latest teaser of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G has revealed that the smartphone will be available in Dark Storm (black) and Fearless Flame (orange) colour shades with a leather finish. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website is teasing the arrival of the 5G handset. It is shown with triple camera sensors at the rear.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) via Twitter has leaked the RAM and storage configuration of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. As per the tipster, it could be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled on July 4 in India. It is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Although iQoo hasn't detailed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone yet, it is expected to come as a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was announced in December 2022 in China.

iQoo's Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The triple rear camera unit could include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

