iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled on July 4 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 June 2023 10:01 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is teased to come in Dark Storm and Fearless Flame shades with a leather finish

  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro could be rebranded version of iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition
  • It will go on sale via Amazon in the country
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on July 4. As we wait for the official announcement, the Vivo sub-brand has teased colour options for the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. It is confirmed to come in two colour options that will feature a leather finish. The handset will go on sale via Amazon in the country. Additionally, the RAM and storage configurations of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G have been leaked online as well. The upcoming handset is confirmed to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The latest teaser of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G has revealed that the smartphone will be available in Dark Storm (black) and Fearless Flame (orange) colour shades with a leather finish. It is confirmed to go on sale via Amazon. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website is teasing the arrival of the 5G handset. It is shown with triple camera sensors at the rear.

Separately, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) via Twitter has leaked the RAM and storage configuration of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G. As per the tipster, it could be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled on July 4 in India. It is confirmed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Although iQoo hasn't detailed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone yet, it is expected to come as a rebranded version of the iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition, which was announced in December 2022 in China.

iQoo's Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The triple rear camera unit could include a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
