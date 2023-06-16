Technology News
  • Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: Details

Asus ROG Ally sports a 7-inch full-HD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Ally packs a 40Whr battery that can be charged at 65W

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Ally was launched in two processor variants in global markets
  • The handheld gaming device will also launch in India, Asus has confirmed
  • Asus is yet to reveal pricing and availability for the ROG Ally in India

Asus ROG Ally India launch has been confirmed by the company, which is set to bring its first handheld gaming device running Windows to the country. The device was recently launched in global markets and is equipped with AMD's latest Z1 and Z1 Extreme CPUs, paired with 16GB of RAM. There's currently no word from the company on the chip that will feature on the device when it launches in India. The Asus ROG Ally also features a 7-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The company teased the arrival of the Asus ROG Ally in India via a Twitter post on Thursday. Other details such as the price of the device or its availability are currently under wraps. The Asus ROG Ally is available in two variants equipped with AMD Z1 series processors in the US.

The model with the AMD Z1 CPU is priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 49,300) while the AMD Z1 Extreme variant costs $699 (roughly Rs. 57,500). Asus is yet to announce whether one or both versions of the handheld gaming device will be available in India.

Asus ROG Ally specifications, features

Launched in global markets last month, the Asus ROG Ally sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 500 nits of peak brightness, a response time of 7ms, and multitouch support.

The device is powered with AMD's Z1 and Z1 Extreme APUs along with AMD RDNA3 graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is equipped with 512GB of NVMe storage. The Asus ROG Ally runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box. It is equipped with ABXY buttons, two thumbsticks, a D-pad, bumpers, and analogue triggers. 

Connectivity options on the Asus ROG Ally include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 40Whr battery that can be charged at 65W. The device is equipped with a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, along with an array microphone with AI noise cancellation technology, according to Asus. It measures 28 x 11.1 x 2.12cm and weighs 608g.

