PlayStation 5 Slim — or PS 5 Slim — went on sale in India on Friday, and customers can now purchase the gaming console online or via retail stores. In order to boost sales of the device, the company has partnered with hyperlocal delivery platform Blinkit to deliver the slimmed down version of its flagship gaming console to customers within minutes, in select cities. Sony has made both the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition available for purchase in India.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai can place an order for the new PlayStation 5 Slim or the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered within 10 minutes. The hyperlocal delivery platform has also made the PS5 DualSense controllers available for purchase.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at Rs. 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition costs Rs. 44,990. If you purchase the digital edition, you have the option of picking up Sony's PS5 Slim disc drive at a later date. The console will be available for purchase online via Sony's ShopatSC website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit. You can also purchase the PS 5 Slim from retailers like Games The Shop.

PS5 Slim is now available for purchase in India via Blinkit

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Blinkit

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that both the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition were available for purchase on Blinkit in both Delhi NCR and Mumbai — the standard edition was in stock in Mumbai, while the digital edition was available in the national capital with a 14-minute delivery window.

The slimmed down version of the 2021 PlayStation 5 model does not offer improved processor and graphics performance, but you do get more storage on the new variant — 1TB of storage vs Sony's older 825GB drive. The PS5 Sim takes up 30 percent less space and is 24 percent lighter than the original model, according to Sony.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.