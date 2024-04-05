Technology News
Sony's PS5 Slim gaming console is available for purchase in India via Sony's ShopatSC website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 April 2024 15:39 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Customers who buy the PS5 Digital Edition Slim can buy a disc reader separately

  • PlayStation 5 Slim went on sale in India on Friday
  • The slimmed down console can be purchased via Sony or various retailers
  • The PlayStation 5 Slim is equipped with more storage than the 2021 model
PlayStation 5 Slim — or PS 5 Slim — went on sale in India on Friday, and customers can now purchase the gaming console online or via retail stores. In order to boost sales of the device, the company has partnered with hyperlocal delivery platform Blinkit to deliver the slimmed down version of its flagship gaming console to customers within minutes, in select cities. Sony has made both the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition available for purchase in India.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai can place an order for the new PlayStation 5 Slim or the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition and have the console delivered within 10 minutes. The hyperlocal delivery platform has also made the PS5 DualSense controllers available for purchase.

The PlayStation 5 Slim is priced at Rs. 54,990, while the PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition costs Rs. 44,990. If you purchase the digital edition, you have the option of picking up Sony's PS5 Slim disc drive at a later date. The console will be available for purchase online via Sony's ShopatSC website, Amazon, Flipkart, and Blinkit. You can also purchase the PS 5 Slim from retailers like Games The Shop.

PS5 Slim is now available for purchase in India via Blinkit
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Blinkit

 

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that both the PlayStation 5 Slim and PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition were available for purchase on Blinkit in both Delhi NCR and Mumbai — the standard edition was in stock in Mumbai, while the digital edition was available in the national capital with a 14-minute delivery window.

The slimmed down version of the 2021 PlayStation 5 model does not offer improved processor and graphics performance, but you do get more storage on the new variant — 1TB of storage vs Sony's older 825GB drive. The PS5 Sim takes up 30 percent less space and is 24 percent lighter than the original model, according to Sony.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim

HDD 1TB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Edition

HDD 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz
RAM 16GB GDDR6
