OnePlus Nord 4 is scheduled to launch today at 6:30pm IST at the Summer Launch Event held in Milan, Italy, alongside the OnePlus Pad 2. Ahead of the official debut, the company has confirmed that both devices will be equipped with utility and camera-centric features powered by artificial intelligence (AI), including AI Speak, AI Eraser, AI Clear Face and more. This development comes after the company unveiled a new Sunset Dune variant of the OnePlus 12R in India.

OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2 AI Features

In a post on its website, OnePlus confirmed that both of its upcoming devices – the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 will get AI-powered features. The former will be equipped with AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Cutout 2.0, AI Clear Face, AI Speak, AI Summary, AI Writer, Recording Summary and AI Link boost.

Get pawsome* pics every time with AI Clear Face — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 15, 2024

While most of these features will be available to users at launch, the AI Best Face feature will be rolled out later via an over-the-air (OTA) update, the company revealed.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad 2 will come with AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Cutout 2.0, Scan Document and Recording Summary features at launch. Other features which are part of OnePlus' AI Toolbox, such as AI Speak, AI Summary and AI Writer, will be introduced later.

Notably, several of the aforementioned AI features have already been introduced with the Oppo Reno 12 5G. The handset comes with AI Best Face, AI Clear Face, AI Linkboost, as well as the AI Toolbox – all of which will be brought to the OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Pad 2 upon launch.

OnePlus Nord 4 Specifications (Expected)

OnePlus Nord 4 is reported to sport a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC under the hood. In terms of optics, it is said to have a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it may get a 16-megapixel shooter on the front. The smartphone is reported to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

The company has confirmed that its upcoming handset will receive four Android OS updates, similar to the OnePlus 12 – the company's current flagship smartphone.

