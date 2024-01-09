Honor Magic 6 series is expected to go official this week in China. The lineup will include the regular Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro. Ahead of announcing the exact launch date, Honor has released multiple images, showing off the complete design and colour options of the handsets. Both Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are confirmed to come in five colour options with up to 1TB of onboard storage. They are confirmed to ship with the MagicOS 8.0 operating system.

Through its official website in China and Weibo handle, Honor has unveiled the official look of the Honor Magic 6 series. The images show a hole-punch display design for the Magic 6. The Honor Magic 6 Pro, in contrast, seems to have a wide punch hole on the display, hinting at the possibility of a dual front camera setup. Both models appear to have slim bezels and circular-shaped camera modules at the back. The camera island houses three sensors and a dual-LED flash. Further, the volume rockers and power button are seen on the left spine of the smartphones.

The Honor Magic 6 is listed in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Magic 6 Pro is listed in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Both models will be offered in Qi Lianxue (silver), Liuyunzi (violet), Haihuqing (green), Velvet Black, and Wheat Green colour options.

Honor is hosting a launch event in China to unveil its MagicOS 8 operating system from January 10 to January 11. The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are expected to go official during the event. They are confirmed to ship with the new skin based on Android 14 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Honor Magic 6 series is speculated to feature a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera with the OV50K primary sensors with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The Honor Magic 6 is expected to have IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.