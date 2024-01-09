Technology News
Honor Magic 6 Series Design Teased in Official Renders; Colourways, Storage Options Confirmed

Honor is hosting a launch event in China to unveil its MagicOS 8 operating system from January 10 to January 11.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2024 16:41 IST
Honor Magic 6 Series Design Teased in Official Renders; Colourways, Storage Options Confirmed

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic 6 series is confirmed to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Honor Magic 6 is listed in 256GB and 512GB storage options
  • The images show a hole-punch display design for the Magic 6
  • Honor Magic 6 Pro is listed in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
Honor Magic 6 series is expected to go official this week in China. The lineup will include the regular Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro. Ahead of announcing the exact launch date, Honor has released multiple images, showing off the complete design and colour options of the handsets. Both Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are confirmed to come in five colour options with up to 1TB of onboard storage. They are confirmed to ship with the MagicOS 8.0 operating system.

Through its official website in China and Weibo handle, Honor has unveiled the official look of the Honor Magic 6 series. The images show a hole-punch display design for the Magic 6. The Honor Magic 6 Pro, in contrast, seems to have a wide punch hole on the display, hinting at the possibility of a dual front camera setup. Both models appear to have slim bezels and circular-shaped camera modules at the back. The camera island houses three sensors and a dual-LED flash. Further, the volume rockers and power button are seen on the left spine of the smartphones.

The Honor Magic 6 is listed in 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the Magic 6 Pro is listed in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. Both models will be offered in Qi Lianxue (silver), Liuyunzi (violet), Haihuqing (green), Velvet Black, and Wheat Green colour options.

Honor is hosting a launch event in China to unveil its MagicOS 8 operating system from January 10 to January 11. The Honor Magic 6 and Honor Magic 6 Pro are expected to go official during the event. They are confirmed to ship with the new skin based on Android 14 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

The Honor Magic 6 series is speculated to feature a 160-megapixel periscope zoom camera with the OV50K primary sensors with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. The Honor Magic 6 is expected to have IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2024 hub.

Further reading: Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic 6 Pro, Honor Magic 6 Specifications, Honor Magic 6 Pro Specifications, Honor Magic 6 Series, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CES 2024: Intel Unveils 14th Gen Mobile, Desktop Processors, Including New HX-Series for Gaming Laptops

Honor Magic 6 Series Design Teased in Official Renders; Colourways, Storage Options Confirmed
