Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering top deals on smart TVs of different sizes. For the 10th anniversary of the sale event in India, the e-commerce platform has listed 65-inch smart TVs from reputable brands, including Sony, Samsung, TCL, LG, Toshiba, Vu, and Hisense, at relatively low prices. You can save up to Rs. 82,000 on your next 65-inch 4K smart TV, with various features. Apart from smart TVs, the company is also offering discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and dishwashers.

The e-commerce platform is offering the TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED TV at a discounted price of Rs. 69,980, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,52,990. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for a relatively low price of Rs. 58,990. The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series and 3 Series 65-inch Smart TV models are also listed at discounted prices of Rs. 78,892 and Rs. 93,247, respectively. Additionally, you can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have created a list of the best deals on 65-inch smart TVs from different reputable brands that you can get your hands on during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, before the sale event concludes on July 6. The prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback, coupon offers, or exchange bonuses. Hence, to maximise your savings, you can avail of additional offers during checkout.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.