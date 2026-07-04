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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent with Axis Bank and SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 July 2026 16:46 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung

Photo Credit: Sony

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day deals on 65-inch smart TVs

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Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 provides cashback
  • You can save up to Rs. 82,000 on your next 65-inch smart TV
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
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Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is offering top deals on smart TVs of different sizes. For the 10th anniversary of the sale event in India, the e-commerce platform has listed 65-inch smart TVs from reputable brands, including Sony, Samsung, TCL, LG, Toshiba, Vu, and Hisense, at relatively low prices. You can save up to Rs. 82,000 on your next 65-inch 4K smart TV, with various features. Apart from smart TVs, the company is also offering discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, laptops, and true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, washing machines, air conditioners, refrigerators, and dishwashers.

The e-commerce platform is offering the TCL 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED TV at a discounted price of Rs. 69,980, instead of its listed price of Rs. 1,52,990. Similarly, you can get your hands on the Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for a relatively low price of Rs. 58,990. The Sony BRAVIA 2 Series and 3 Series 65-inch Smart TV models are also listed at discounted prices of Rs. 78,892 and Rs. 93,247, respectively. Additionally, you can get an instant discount of up to 10 percent with SBI and Axis Bank credit cards.

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To help you make an informed buying decision, we have created a list of the best deals on 65-inch smart TVs from different reputable brands that you can get your hands on during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, before the sale event concludes on July 6. The prices mentioned below do not include bank discounts, cashback, coupon offers, or exchange bonuses. Hence, to maximise your savings, you can avail of additional offers during checkout.

Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs

Model List Price Sale Price Product Link
TCL 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Smart TV Rs. 1,52,990 Rs. 69,980 Buy Now
TCL T6D Series 4K UHD Smart QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,14,990 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
TCL T6C Series 4K UHD Smart QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,16,990 Rs. 56,990 Buy Now
Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV Rs. 81,900 Rs. 58,990 Buy Now
LG NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,05,990 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,39,900 Rs. 78,892 Buy Now
Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 4K Smart LED TV Rs. 1,64,900 Rs. 93,247 Buy Now
Vu GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 70,000 Rs. 46,999 Buy Now
Hisense E6S Series 4K Smart LED TV Rs. 79,999 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now
Toshiba 4K Smart QLED TV Rs. 98,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Offers, Sony, TCL, Samsung, 65 Inch Smart TVs, Smart TVs
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2026: Up to 65 Percent Off on Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, and More Home Appliances

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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top Deals on 65-inch Smart TVs From Sony, TCL and Samsung
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