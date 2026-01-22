Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will end tonight. Hence, customers who have been waiting to get the best deals on various electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, and laptops, should start placing orders now. The sale event was kicked off by the US-based e-commerce giant on January 16. The company has listed exclusive deals for Prime members, while also providing additional discounts with credit cards from select banks. Smart TVs from different size categories are also available on Amazon. Customers can also grab deals on projectors.

If you are in the market for a new smart TV under Rs. 50,000 from brands like, Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Vu, VW, Philips, Acer, and Xiaomi, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing you to save up to 65 percent. A 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV from TCL is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 1,09,990. This marks a direct price cut of about Rs. 72,000.

On top of this, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent with SBI credit cards to Prime and non-Prime members, respectively. Customers can also take advantage of cashback offers and exchange bonuses by handing over their old TV to Amazon.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Here is a list of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 that you can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends tonight. It is worth noting that these deal prices do not include the cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and bank discounts. These offers can differ from one smart TV to the other, which might appear next to the Add to cart button.

While you decide which smart TV best fits your needs, you can also check out the top discounts on Bluetooth sound bars to go with your next smart TV and the best deals on refrigerators.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.