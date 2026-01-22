Technology News
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering discounts of up to 65 percent on 55-inch smart TVs.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2026 16:04 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers Samsung smart TVs at discounted prices.

Highlights
  • Customers can save up to Rs. 72,000 while buying a smart TV
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends tonight
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering cashbacks
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will end tonight. Hence, customers who have been waiting to get the best deals on various electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, and laptops, should start placing orders now. The sale event was kicked off by the US-based e-commerce giant on January 16. The company has listed exclusive deals for Prime members, while also providing additional discounts with credit cards from select banks. Smart TVs from different size categories are also available on Amazon. Customers can also grab deals on projectors.

If you are in the market for a new smart TV under Rs. 50,000 from brands like, Samsung, Sony, TCL, LG, Vu, VW, Philips, Acer, and Xiaomi, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing you to save up to 65 percent. A 55-inch 4K QLED smart TV from TCL is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990, coming down from its regular price of Rs. 1,09,990. This marks a direct price cut of about Rs. 72,000.

On top of this, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent with SBI credit cards to Prime and non-Prime members, respectively. Customers can also take advantage of cashback offers and exchange bonuses by handing over their old TV to Amazon.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000

Here is a list of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000 that you can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends tonight. It is worth noting that these deal prices do not include the cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and bank discounts. These offers can differ from one smart TV to the other, which might appear next to the Add to cart button.

While you decide which smart TV best fits your needs, you can also check out the top discounts on Bluetooth sound bars to go with your next smart TV and the best deals on refrigerators.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
TCL 55Q6C 55-Inch 4K LED Smart TV Rs. 1,19,990 Rs. 47,990 Buy Now
Samsung 55-Inch Vision AI 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 81,900 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
LG 55-Inch UA82 Series 4K LED Smart TV Rs. 66,290 Rs. 40,590 Buy Now
TCL 55T8C 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,09,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 62,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Now
Sony Bravia 55-Inch 4K Smart TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 55,990 Buy Now
Philips 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Now
VW 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 59,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Vu 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 60,000 Rs. 33,290 Buy Now
Acer 55-Inch 4K QLED Smart TV Rs. 77,999 Rs. 34,999 Buy Now
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, TCL, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, Vu, Sony, Philips VW, Acer, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
DoT Allows Licence-Free Use of Lower 6GHz Spectrum for Wi-Fi Routers, Sets Power Limits
Apple Could Turn Siri Into an AI Chatbot to Rival OpenAI, Google: Report

Comment
