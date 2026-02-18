Technology News
Tecno Camon 50 Pro and Camon 50 feature a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 12:23 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Camon 50 series is equipped with a 32-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • Tecno Camon 50 series ships with the same HiOS 16
  • They have a dual speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support
  • Tecno Camon 50 series features 6.78-inch curved 1.5K resolution
Tecno Camon 50 series is confirmed to be previewed at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. But the company has listed the smartphones on its website, revealing their design, specifications, colour options, and RAM and storage details. The Tecno Camon 50 and Camon 50 Pro feature 6.78-inch AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. They have a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor. Both models have MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset and feature 6,150mAh battery with 45W charging support. 

Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 Price, Availability 

The Tecno Camon 50 series is currently listed on the company's website, revealing its price, design and specifications. The Camon 50 Pro and Camon 50 are currently up for pre-orders through Tecno's Kenyan website for KES 38,999 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and KES 34,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000), respectively. These price tags are exclusive of VAT. As per the listing, the sale will begin on February 23. 

The Camon 50 Pro and Camon 50 are listed on the e-commerce website Priceinkenya with a starting price tag of KES 44,000 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and KES 37,500 (Rs. 26,000), respectively.

As per the listing, the Tecno Camon 50 Pro is unveiled in Moonlight Black, Malachite Green, Nebula Titanium, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Ethereal Blue colour options. The standard model is available in Moonlight Black, Malachite Green, Nebula Titanium, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Mint Cream.

Tecno Camon 50 Pro Specifications, Features

Tecno Camon 50 Pro runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch curved 1.5K resolution (1,208x2,644 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor under the hood, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The available RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using unused storage.

camon 50 pro Tecno Camon 50 Pro

Photo Credit: Tecno

 

For optics, the Tecno Camon 50 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and OIS, a 50-megapixel 3X telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, the phone sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Tecno Camon 50 Pro has 4G. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and OTG support. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, distance sensor, electronic compass, geomagnetic sensor, sensor A+G and infrared remote control. It has dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support for an immersive sound experience.

It carries a 6,150mAh battery with 45W charging support. The phone measures 162.37 × 76.97 × 7.38 mm.

Tecno Camon 50 Specifications, Features

The Tecno Camon 50 also ships with the same HiOS 16, MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor, and 6.78-inch AMOLED 1.5K display as the Pro model. It has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

tecno camon 50 Tecno Camon 50

Photo Credit: Tecno

 

Connectivity options are similar to the Tecno Camon 50 Pro model, as are sensors. It also carries a dual speaker unit with Dolby Atmos support and a 6,150mAh battery, which is claimed to have durability over five years. The battery supports 45W fast charging. It measures 162.37x77.17x7.53 mm.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6150mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6150mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1208x2644 pixels
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
