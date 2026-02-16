Technology News
Tecno Spark 50 4G Tipped to Launch Globally Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked

Tecno Spark 50 4G is said to carry a 50-megapixel rear sensor along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2026 15:54 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 50 4G is expected to succeed the Tecno Spark 40 4G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 50 4G could feature a flat-edged slim design
  • Back panel shows dual circular cameras inside a rectangular module
  • Tecno Spark 50 4G may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging
Tecno may soon expand its Spark lineup with a new 4G model, as early leaks have started surfacing online. The Tecno Spark 50 4G has reportedly appeared in fresh renders and specifications shared by a tipster, offering a first look at its design and expected hardware. While the smartphone has yet to announce plans to launch the device, the latest leak suggests a possible global launch timeline for early 2026. The handset is also tipped to arrive in multiple colour options.

Tecno Spark 50 4G Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to a new leak shared by blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategkeez), the Tecno Spark 50 4G could launch globally in March. Tecno has not confirmed this timeline, so it's best to take the claim with a grain of salt. The leaked images show the device in three colourways, including a grey shade, a light purple finish, and a pink variant.

tecno spark 50 4g x passionategeekz inline Tecno Spark 50 4G

Tecno Spark 50 4G leaked renders
Photo Credit: X/@PassionateGeekz

 

Leaked renders suggest the Tecno Spark 50 4G will feature a flat-edged design with a slim profile. The back panel houses a rectangular camera island with two large circular camera cutouts and an LED flash. The phone also appears to carry Tecno branding near the bottom. The flat display appears with slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top.

In terms of hardware, the Tecno Spark 50 4G is tipped to run on the MediaTek Helio G81 chipset. It may be offered in RAM and storage configurations of 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

For cameras, the Tecno Spark 50 4G is said to carry a 50-megapixel rear sensor along with an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. Audio features could include dual speakers with DTS sound support. The handset is also tipped to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging.

Since these details come from an early leak, we can expect the company to reveal official specifications closer to launch.

The current Tecno Spark 40 4G runs on Android 15 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 (or Helio G91 on the NFC variant). It features a 6.67-inch 120Hz HD+ display, a 50-megapixel rear camera with dual flash and an 8-megapixel front camera with dual flash. It packs a 5,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Tecno Spark 40

Tecno Spark 40

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Tecno Spark 50 4G, Tecno Spark 50 4G Launch Timeline, Tecno Spark 50 4G Design, Tecno Spark 50 4G Colour Options, Tecno Spark 50 4G Features, Tecno, Tecno Spark 50 Series
Lava Bold N2 India Launch Date Revealed; Will Be Exclusively Available via Amazon
Tecno Spark 50 4G Tipped to Launch Globally Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Leaked
