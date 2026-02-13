Technology News
English Edition
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launched in India With 144Hz AMOLED Display, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G runs on HiOS 16 based on Android 16.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 February 2026 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G (pictured) is the successor to the Pova Curve 5G

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G sports a 144Hz Curved AMOLED screen
  • The handset runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset
  • It packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support
Tecno on Friday launched the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G in India as the successor to last year's Pova Curve 5G model, which was introduced in May 2025. The handset sports a 144Hz Curved AMOLED screen with 4,500 nits peak brightness. Powering the handset is the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, with 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant. It is also offered with 256GB of onboard storage, priced at Rs. 29,999. Sales will begin on February 20 at 12pm, via Flipkart.

The handset is available in Storm Titanium, Melting Silver, and Mystic Purple colourways. As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of a discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 with eligible bank discounts.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G runs on Android 16-based HiOS 16. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,364 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 93.18 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 4,500 nits peak brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on top.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage. The processor is paired with an Arm G610 MC2 GPU.

For optics, the Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel unspecified sensor. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset measures 162.68 x 77.15 x 7.42mm and tips the scales at 192g.

The Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery that supports wired fast charging at 45W. It also ships with a 45W charger in the box. The company claims the handset can deliver 16.4 hours of video playback, 35.7 hours of music playback, 48.1 hours of calling time, and 1,133.1 hours of standby time, on a single charge.

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7100
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G, Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G specifications, Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launch, Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Price in India, Tecno
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
