Oppo Watch S Launched Globally With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 100 Sports Modes

Oppo Watch S features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 464x464 resolution and 317ppi pixel density.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2026 13:56 IST
Oppo Watch S Launched Globally With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 100 Sports Modes

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch S has a BES2800BP chipset, paired with 4GB of EMMC storage

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch S runs on ColorOS Watch 7.1
  • Oppo Watch S offers a 60-Second Wellness Overview feature
  • Oppo Watch S features a 339mAh battery
Oppo Watch S has been launched in global markets. The new Oppo smartwatch has a 1.46-inch AMOLED display, and it is advertised to deliver up to 10 days of battery life in normal use. The Oppo Watch S comes in two different colour options, and it runs on a BES2800BP chipset alongside 4GB RAM. The wearable has an IP68-rated build, and it supports more than 100 sports modes. It has a wrist temperature sensor, an optical heart rate sensor and an optical blood oxygen sensor for measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. The Oppo Watch S was initially released in the Chinese market in October last year.

Oppo Watch S Price, Availability 

The Oppo Watch S is priced at EUR 259 (roughly Rs. 27,000) in Germany. However, it is more affordable in other markets like France and Spain, where it costs EUR 230 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and EUR 209 (roughly Rs. 22,000), respectively. The new wearable is offered in Phantom Black and Silver Glow colour options.

Oppo Watch S Specifications, Features

The Oppo Watch S runs on ColorOS Watch 7.1 and features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 464x464 resolution and 317ppi pixel density. The display is touted to deliver maximum brightness reaches 600 nits in standard mode and up to 1500 nits in High Brightness Mode. The display is claimed to offer peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. 

Under the hood, the Oppo Watch S has a BES2800BP chipset, paired with 4GB of EMMC storage. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 9.0 or later and iOS 14.0 or later. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with HFP, HSP, A2DP, AVRCP, and SPP profiles. 

The Oppo Watch S includes accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, barometric pressure sensor, optical heart rate sensor, optical blood oxygen sensor, wrist temperature sensor, and ambient light sensor. The smartwatch has dual-band L1+L5 GNSS support and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor.

For wellness and fitness tracking, the Oppo Watch S offers a 60-Second Wellness Overview feature that shows key metrics like heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen, stress, and wrist temperature. The wearable also tracks sleep stages, respiratory rates, and nighttime SpO2, among others. It is advertised to offer continuous heart rate monitoring, including high and low alerts, resting heart rate tracking, and sleep benchmarks. Additional features include manual and continuous blood oxygen monitoring, breathing exercises, and fall detection.

The Oppo Watch S supports over 100 sports modes, including professional indicator analysis for activities such as running, tennis, badminton, swimming, rope skipping, mountaineering, brisk walking, cycling, elliptical training, and rowing, among others. It has a 5 ATM water resistance standard and IP68 rated build.

The Oppo Watch S features a 339mAh battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life and up to seven days of battery life in typical use. The battery is claimed to last up to four days with Always-On Display enabled. It measures 44.98x44.98x8.9mm, and it weighs around 35 grams without the strap.

Oppo Watch S, Oppo Watch S Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Watch S Launched Globally With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Over 100 Sports Modes
