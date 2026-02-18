Infinix Note Edge 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, a month after its debut in the global market. It arrives as the latest mid-range smartphone from the Transsion Holdings subsidiary. The handset marks the debut of XOS 16, Infinix's Android 16-based operating system (OS). The Infinix Note Edge 5G sports a 1.5K 120Hz Curved AMOLED screen and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It packs a 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the Infinix Note Edge 5G in India begins at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It is also offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 23,999 and Rs. 25,999, respectively.

The handset will be available for purchase in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, and Silk Green colour options, via Flipkart and the Infinix India online store, beginning February 25.

As part of the launch offers, SBI and ICICI bank cardholders can avail of instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 2,000. Buyers will also receive a one-time screen replacement within six months from the date of purchase and a one-year extended warranty from the date of purchase.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Infinix Note Edge 5G runs on Android 16-based XOS 16. It is promised to receive three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,208x2,644 pixels) LTPS 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Infinix Note Edge 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, coupled with a Mali-G610 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the handset is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a dual flash setup. It has a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options on the Infinix Note Edge 5G include dual SIM support (Nano+Nano), 5.5G and 5G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, OTG support, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.

The handset carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 163.1 × 77.4 × 7.2mm and tips the scales at about 190g. The Infinix Note Edge 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 10W reverse wired charging.