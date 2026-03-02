Tecno announced the expansion of its AI-driven product ecosystem at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 on Monday. At the centre of the showcase is the new Tecno Camon 50 Series, announced as the successor to last year's Camon 40 lineup. The handsets are powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset. The brand showcased a range of modular concepts, while also announcing a strategic collaboration with Tonino Lamborghini.

Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Camon 50 Specifications

The newly unveiled Tecno Camon 50 Series includes the Tecno Camon 50 Pro and the Tecno Camon 50. Both models sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate chipset and run on Android 16 with Tecno's HiOS 16 skin on top.

The Camon 50 Pro ships with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, while the standard model has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Pro model is available in

Moonshadow Black, Malachite Green, Nebula Titanium, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Ethereal Blue finishes, while the Camon 50 comes in Moonshadow Black, Malachite Green, Nebula Titanium, Fir Green, Lavender Mist, and Cream Mint shades.

On the camera front, the Camon 50 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. The standard Camon 50 also carries a 50-megapixel main rear camera, but without OIS, along with the same ultra-wide-angle shooter. Both handsets feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Both handsets pack a 6,500mAh battery and support 45W fast charging. They also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and AI-backed software enhancements for photography and system performance. Connectivity and sensor options remain uniform across both models, including NFC, an infrared remote control, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Strategic Collaborations

Beyond the new Camon series, Tecno also announced a strategic partnership with the Italian brand Tonino Lamborghini. According to the company, this collaboration is built on a shared vision of merging cutting-edge technology with luxury lifestyle aesthetics. The partnership is set to debut through exclusive co-branded editions across multiple product categories.

The first product born from this alliance is the Tonino Lamborghini Tecno Taurus (Mega Mini G1 Pro), which the brand claims is the world's smallest water-cooling gaming PC. It is said to be designed to deliver peak performance within a minimal footprint.

As per the company, it will be followed by the Tecno Pova Metal Tonino Lamborghini Limited Edition smartphone, before future expansions into a broader AIoT ecosystem.

Tecno's Modular Phone Concept

The China-based brand also showcased several experimental concepts, including its Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology. It is claimed to propose a scenario where smartphone functionality can be upgraded via swappable magnetic components, such as external battery packs and specialised camera lenses.

Additionally, the brand showcased the Pova Ecosystem as a vision for an integrated gaming suite. It includes the Pova Metal handset alongside dedicated game controllers and earphones.

On the software front, Tecno introduced its Edge-Side AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) Preview technology. It is developed in partnership with Arm and aims to eliminate the screen flickering and lag often associated with real-time AI filters.