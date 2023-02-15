Technology News
  Oppo Find N2 Flip With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC Debuts Globally: Price, Specifications

Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 84,300).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 February 2023 20:46 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find N2 Flip is offered in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades

Highlights
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13
  • It was unveiled during a global launch event
  • Oppo Find N2 Flip price starts at CNY 5,999 in China

Oppo Find N2 Flip was launched in the global markets on Wednesday. Unveiled in China in December last year, the clamshell foldable smartphone boasts flagship features including a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate display, an aluminium frame, Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 4,300mAh battery. Like the Chinese variant, the global version of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is also powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage as standard. It runs on Android 13 and features MariSilicon X imaging NPU.

Oppo Find N2 Flip price

Price of the Oppo Find N2 Flip in the UK has been set at GBP 849 (roughly Rs. 84,300) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple shades.

In December last year, the Oppo Find N2 Flip was unveiled in China in Elegant Black, Flow Gold and Muzi (translated) colours with a starting price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 71,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model.

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.0 and features a 6.8-inch primary full-HD+ (1,080x2,520 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display has HDR10+ support and is touted to deliver up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It has an aluminium build and the cover display measures 3.26 inches with 382x720 pixels resolution and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, the clamshell foldable smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. Oppo has promised four years of major upgrades and five years of security updates for the new device. 

For photos and videos, the Oppo Find N2 Flip has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera sensor on top of its folding display. The Hasselblad-branded rear cameras are supported by MariSilicon X imaging NPU for improved AI photography. It offers 256GB storage as standard.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find N2 Flip cover 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and geomagnetic sensor. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC charging.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
