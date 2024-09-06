Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 are expected to debut soon. Tecno is yet to provide an exact launch date for the foldables, but ahead of that, a new report has surfaced online that includes alleged live images of the phones. The report also details a tentative launch date. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is said to feature 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. Both phones are expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

As per a report by SpillSomeBeans, both Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 will go on sale in Ghana starting September 8. The report also includes alleged hands-on renders of the foldables.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, Phantom V Flip 2 Design Tipped

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is shown with model number AE10 in the real-life images. The book-style foldable is seen with a rectangular camera module at the rear. The camera island houses three camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. The engraving on the camera bar shows that the main camera is a 50-megapixel sensor.

Both the cover and inner screens of Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 appear to have noticeable bezels and centrally located hole punch cutouts for housing selfie shooters.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 appears to have a larger cover display compared to the circular panel on the previous model. The main display appears to have symmetrical bezels all around. It has a hole cutout as well. It is seen with two circular rear camera units arranged vertically in the top left corner alongside a pill-shaped LED flash unit. A sticker on the phone suggests that it will have dual-SIM support, 256GB of internal storage, and the AE11 model number.

Tecno's Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, while the Phantom V Flip 2 could ship with a Dimensity 8050 SoC.

The same publication earlier claimed that the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 will be priced at GHS 16,550 (roughly Rs. 89,300) and Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 will cost GHS 9,800 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for the 12GB + 512GB and 8GB + 256GB variants respectively.

In India, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to be priced in the Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 segment.