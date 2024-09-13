Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 has lately been doing rounds of the rumour mill. In the last couple of weeks, several details of the purported book-style foldable including its price range and specifications have leaked. Some of the leaks have also given us a look at the design of the handset. Now, another set of leaked renders have surfaced online showing the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 from all angles and hinting at two colour options. Notably, the phone is expected to succeed the Tecno Phantom V Fold.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Design (Expected)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 leaked renders leaked by 91Mobiles show the phone in black and blue colour options. The blue variant appears to have a vegan leather finish and is said to have been designed by the luxury brand Loewe.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 seen in a black colourway

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

A rectangular rear camera module is seen on the back of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and appears to have a dual-tone finish. It is seen housing three cameras and an LED flash. For selfies, the handset appears to have a camera placed within a centred hole-punch slot on top of the cover screen and another within the inner display.

The bottom edge of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 is seen with the USB Type-C port and speaker grille, while the top edge has the SIM tray and another speaker grille. Engraving on the top edge seems to confirm Dolby Atmos support. The volume rocker and power button appear on the right edge.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Price in India, Features (Expected)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 has been tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It is expected to sport a 7.85-inch 3D LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 6.42-inch cover screen. It will likely ship with Android 14.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is said to come with a triple camera unit, including two 50-megapixel sensors and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. For selfies, the phone could carry a 32-megapixel and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The foldable handset could be backed by a 4,860mAh battery.

While Tecno hasn't officially announced any details regarding the Phantom V Fold 2, a recent leak suggested the price details of the phone. It could cost between Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 80,000 in India and be offered in Karst Green and Ripling Blue colourways.

