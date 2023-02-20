All Quiet on the Western Front took home the biggest prize at this year's BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, held early Monday, in London, winning Best Film and six other awards. Securing awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay among others, the German anti-war film set a new record at the ceremony, becoming the first non-English language film to secure seven trophies. 1988's Cinema Paradiso previously held that record with five BAFTAs. Martin McDonagh's latest Irish black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin came second with four awards, including best original screenplay and supporting performance nods for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.
Keeping with recent award trends, Cate Blanchett was crowned the Best Leading Actress, for her commanding performance in Tár. Meanwhile, Austin Butler, who portrayed the legendary singer Elvis Presley in Elvis, won a BAFTA for Best Leading Actor. A critical darling and 2023's awards season favourite Everything Everywhere All at Once only secured one award — Best Editing, despite being nominated in 10 categories, including Best Film. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water rightfully earned an award for its incredible visual effects, while Navalny won for best documentary, beating off competition from Indian film All That Breathes.
Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the twisted, stop-motion fairy tale won Best Animated Film, leaving behind Joel Crawford's swashbuckling-kitty film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The latter recently crossed $400 million (about Rs. 3,306 crore) at the worldwide box office. Aftersun writer-director Charlotte Wells emerged as the best debutant, while Damien Chazelle's boisterous golden age Hollywood epic Babylon secured one in the Production Design category.
With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's BAFTA Awards:
BAFTA Awards 2023 winners — the full list
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
2023 BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film
The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Aftersun
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Viola Davis, The Woman King
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Bill Nighy, Living
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wook, Decision to Leave
Todd Field, Tár
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Non-English Language Film
All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Animated Movie
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
2023 BAFTA for Best British Short Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse — WINNER
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Documentary
Navalny – WINNER
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
2023 BAFTA Award for Best British Short Film
An Irish Goodbye — WINNER
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells (writer-director), Aftersun — WINNER
Georgia Oakley (writer-director), Hélène Sifre (producer), Blue Jean
Katy Brand (writer), Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors), Rebellion
Marie Lidén (director), Electric Malady
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Cinematography
James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Greig Fraser, The Batman
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Editing
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa, Elvis
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Rising Star (Voted for by the public)
Emma Mackey — WINNER
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, and Markus Stemler — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, and Wayne Pashley
Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, and Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, and Mark Weingarten
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Production Design
Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino — WINNER All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper
The Batman – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – Curt Enderle and Guy Davis
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, and Sharon Martin
The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, and Adrien Morot
2023 BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design
Elvis – Catherine Martin — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western – Front Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
2023 BAFTA Awards for Best Special Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, and Frank Petzold
The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, and Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, and Ryan Tudhope
2023 BAFTA Awards for Best Casting
Elvis – Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamia — WINNER
Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
