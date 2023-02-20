Technology News

BAFTA Awards 2023 Winners: The Full List, From All Quiet on the Western Front to The Banshees of Inisherin

The German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front secured seven trophies.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 February 2023 12:38 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front also won Best Non-English Language Film

Highlights
  • The Banshees of Inisherin secured four trophies at BAFTAs 2023
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Editing
  • Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) won Best Director

All Quiet on the Western Front took home the biggest prize at this year's BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, held early Monday, in London, winning Best Film and six other awards. Securing awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay among others, the German anti-war film set a new record at the ceremony, becoming the first non-English language film to secure seven trophies. 1988's Cinema Paradiso previously held that record with five BAFTAs. Martin McDonagh's latest Irish black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin came second with four awards, including best original screenplay and supporting performance nods for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Keeping with recent award trends, Cate Blanchett was crowned the Best Leading Actress, for her commanding performance in Tár. Meanwhile, Austin Butler, who portrayed the legendary singer Elvis Presley in Elvis, won a BAFTA for Best Leading Actor. A critical darling and 2023's awards season favourite Everything Everywhere All at Once only secured one award — Best Editing, despite being nominated in 10 categories, including Best Film. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water rightfully earned an award for its incredible visual effects, while Navalny won for best documentary, beating off competition from Indian film All That Breathes.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the twisted, stop-motion fairy tale won Best Animated Film, leaving behind Joel Crawford's swashbuckling-kitty film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The latter recently crossed $400 million (about Rs. 3,306 crore) at the worldwide box office. Aftersun writer-director Charlotte Wells emerged as the best debutant, while Damien Chazelle's boisterous golden age Hollywood epic Babylon secured one in the Production Design category.

With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's BAFTA Awards:

BAFTA Awards 2023 winners — the full list

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár

2023 BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Aftersun
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Viola Davis, The Woman King

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Bill Nighy, Living
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wook, Decision to Leave
Todd Field, Tár

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Hong Chau, The Whale
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Non-English Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Animated Movie

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

2023 BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse — WINNER
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Documentary

Navalny – WINNER
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream

2023 BAFTA Award for Best British Short Film

An Irish Goodbye — WINNER
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells (writer-director), Aftersun — WINNER
Georgia Oakley (writer-director), Hélène Sifre (producer), Blue Jean
Katy Brand (writer), Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors), Rebellion
Marie Lidén (director), Electric Malady

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick
Greig Fraser, The Batman
Mandy Walker, Elvis
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Editing

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa, Elvis
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Rising Star (Voted for by the public)

Emma Mackey — WINNER
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, and Markus Stemler — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, and Wayne Pashley
Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, and Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, and Mark Weingarten

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Production Design

Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino — WINNER All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper
The Batman – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – Curt Enderle and Guy Davis

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, and Sharon Martin
The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, and Adrien Morot

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design

Elvis – Catherine Martin — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western – Front Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

2023 BAFTA Awards for Best Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, and Frank Petzold
The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, and Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, and Ryan Tudhope

2023 BAFTA Awards for Best Casting

Elvis – Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamia — WINNER
Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

All Quiet on the Western Front

All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Release Date 28 October 2022
  • Language English, German
  • Genre Action, Drama, War
  • Cast
    Daniel Brühl, Albrecht Schuch, Felix Kammerer, Moritz Klaus, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, Devid Striesow, Sebastian Hülk
  • Director
    Edward Berger
  • Producer
    Daniel Brühl, Daniel Marc Dreifuss, Malte Grunert, Clive Barker, Marc Toberoff, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Release Date 14 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Gary Lydon, Sheila Flitton, David Pearse
  • Director
    Martin McDonagh
  • Producer
    Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh
T&aacute;r

Tár

  • Release Date 10 March 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sylvia Flote
  • Director
    Todd Field
  • Producer
    Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
Elvis

Elvis

  • Release Date 24 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Austin Butler, Chaydon Jay, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Christopher Sommers, Josh McConville, Kate Mulvany, Patrick Sheare, Nicholas Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Alton Mason, Shonka Dukureh, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Adam Dunn, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Charles Grounds, Alex Radu, Christian McCarty, Mike Bingaman, David Gannon, Dacre Montgomery, Gareth Davies, Leon Ford, Mark Leonard Winter
  • Director
    Baz Luhrmann
  • Producer
    Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
Guillermo Del Toro&rsquo;s Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton
  • Director
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Producer
    Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
Aftersun

Aftersun

  • Release Date 6 January 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Paul Mescal, Frankie Corio, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Brooklyn Toulson, Sally Messham, Harry Perdios
  • Director
    Charlotte Wells
  • Producer
    Adele Romanski, Amy Jackson, Barry Jenkins, Mark Ceryak
Navalny

Navalny

  • Language Russian, English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary, Thriller
  • Cast
    Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalnaya, Maria Pevchikh, Christo Grozev, Leonid Volkov
  • Director
    Daniel Roher
  • Producer
    Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Amy Entelis, Alexandra Hannibal, Melanie Miller, Maria Pevchikh, Odessa Rae, Courtney Sexton
Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language English, Mandarin, Cantonese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, Tallie Medel
  • Director
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • Producer
    Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
Babylon

Babylon

  • Release Date 3 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde
  • Director
    Damien Chazelle
  • Producer
    Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, Matt Plouffe
Avatar: The Way of Water
Read Review

Avatar: The Way of Water

  • Release Date 16 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Kate Winslet, Jamie Flatters, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Filip Geljo, Duane Evans Jr., Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Vin Diesel
  • Director
    James Cameron
  • Producer
    James Cameron, Jon Landau
Comments

