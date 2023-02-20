All Quiet on the Western Front took home the biggest prize at this year's BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) Film Awards, held early Monday, in London, winning Best Film and six other awards. Securing awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay among others, the German anti-war film set a new record at the ceremony, becoming the first non-English language film to secure seven trophies. 1988's Cinema Paradiso previously held that record with five BAFTAs. Martin McDonagh's latest Irish black comedy The Banshees of Inisherin came second with four awards, including best original screenplay and supporting performance nods for Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Keeping with recent award trends, Cate Blanchett was crowned the Best Leading Actress, for her commanding performance in Tár. Meanwhile, Austin Butler, who portrayed the legendary singer Elvis Presley in Elvis, won a BAFTA for Best Leading Actor. A critical darling and 2023's awards season favourite Everything Everywhere All at Once only secured one award — Best Editing, despite being nominated in 10 categories, including Best Film. James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water rightfully earned an award for its incredible visual effects, while Navalny won for best documentary, beating off competition from Indian film All That Breathes.

Meanwhile, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, the twisted, stop-motion fairy tale won Best Animated Film, leaving behind Joel Crawford's swashbuckling-kitty film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The latter recently crossed $400 million (about Rs. 3,306 crore) at the worldwide box office. Aftersun writer-director Charlotte Wells emerged as the best debutant, while Damien Chazelle's boisterous golden age Hollywood epic Babylon secured one in the Production Design category.

With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's BAFTA Awards:

BAFTA Awards 2023 winners — the full list

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Film

All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

2023 BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film

The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Aftersun

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár – WINNER

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Viola Davis, The Woman King

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER

Bill Nighy, Living

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook, Decision to Leave

Todd Field, Tár

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field Triangle of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad

She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Hong Chau, The Whale

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin – WINNER

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Non-English Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Animated Movie

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

2023 BAFTA for Best British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse — WINNER

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Documentary

Navalny – WINNER

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

2023 BAFTA Award for Best British Short Film

An Irish Goodbye — WINNER

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Charlotte Wells (writer-director), Aftersun — WINNER

Georgia Oakley (writer-director), Hélène Sifre (producer), Blue Jean

Katy Brand (writer), Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy and Elena Sánchez Bellot (directors), Rebellion

Marie Lidén (director), Electric Malady

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Cinematography

James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick

Greig Fraser, The Batman

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Editing

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa, Elvis

Mikkel E. G. Nielsen, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sven Budelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front — WINNER

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

Son Lux, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Rising Star (Voted for by the public)

Emma Mackey — WINNER

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, and Markus Stemler — WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, and Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, and Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, and Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, and Mark Weingarten

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Production Design

Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino — WINNER All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper

The Batman – James Chinlund and Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, and Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio – Curt Enderle and Guy Davis

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, and Zoe Tahir

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, and Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, and Adrien Morot

2023 BAFTA Award for Best Costume Design

Elvis – Catherine Martin — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western – Front Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

2023 BAFTA Awards for Best Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, and Eric Saindon — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, and Frank Petzold

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, and Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, and Ryan Tudhope

2023 BAFTA Awards for Best Casting

Elvis – Nikki Barrett and Denise Chamia — WINNER

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

