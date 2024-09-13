Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 were launched by the company on Friday, and the company's latest foldable handsets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and feature AMOLED displays. Both these smartphones are equipped with 50-megapixel rear cameras. The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 and Phantom V Flip 2 run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The book-style foldable phone also comes with support for the Phantom V Pen, and both handsets include support for Tecno AI features.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G, Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Price

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G price is reportedly set at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,200) and is available in Karst Green and Rippling Blue colourways. Meanwhile the Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G will be priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,600) and comes in Moondust Grey and Travertine Green colour options.

The phones will go on sale in Africa on September 23, and they will also be sold in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America starting in October.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G runs on Android 14 with the company's HiOS 14 skin. The outer screen is a 6.42-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,550 pixels) AMOLED screen, while the handset has a 7.85-inch 2K+ (2,000x2,296 pixels) AMOLED display. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G

Photo Credit: Tecno

On the outside, the foldable phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel portrait camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has two 32-megapixel cameras on the inside, that can be used for selfies and taking video calls.

You get 512GB of inbuilt storage on the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, hall sensor, e-compass, and flicker sensor.

Tecno has equipped the Phantom V Fold 2 5G with a 5,750mAh battery with 70W Ultra Charge and 15W wireless charging support. It weighs 249 and measures 140.35x159x6.08 (unfolded) and 72.16x159x11.78 - 11.98mm (folded).

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G Specifications

The new Phantom V Flip 2 5G runs on the same software as its larger sibling, and sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. On the outside, it has a 3.64-inch (1,066x1,056 pixels) AMOLED screen. It is powered by a Dimensity 8200 chipset and has 8GB of RAM along with 256GB of built-in storage.

Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G

Photo Credit: Tecno

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary camera along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera on the outside. When unfolded, it has a 32-megapixel camera with autofocus.

You get support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It also has an accelerometer, gyroscope, ultrasonic proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, e-compass, flicker sensor, and a hall sensor.

The Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 5G packs a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W charging. It measures 170.75x73.4x7.64mm unfolded (87.8x73.4x16.04mm when folded) and weighs 196g.