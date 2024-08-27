Tecno appears to be gearing up to unveil Phantom V Fold 2 5G soon. Ahead of the official release, an Indian tipster has leaked the price and specifications of the foldable phone. The Tecno Phantom V Fold successor is said to be available in two colour options and could run on MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. The Phantom V Fold 2 is expected to feature a 7.85-inch internal screen and a 6.42-inch cover display. It is likely to feature 50-megapixel triple rear cameras.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Price Range in India (Leaked)

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) leaked the price range and specifications of the unannounced Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G via a post on X (formerly Twitter). As per the leak, it will be released in the Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 price segment in India, in Karst Green and Ripling Blue colourways.

For comparison, the Tecno Phantom V Fold was released in India in April last year with a price tag of Rs. 88,888 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G Specifications (Leaked)

The Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is tipped to feature a 7.85-inch 3D LTPO AMOLED main display and a 6.42-inch external display. It is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, the same chipset that powered its predecessor. The handset could be available in single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. It could ship with Android 14 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 5G is said to retain the same triple camera setup as the Phantom V Fold. The camera unit is said to include two 50-megapixel cameras and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. Like the predecessor, the upcoming phone could feature 32-megapixel and 16-megapixel front-facing cameras. It is said to be equipped with a 4,860mAh battery.