Tecno Pop 8 India Launch Officially Teased; Leaked Image Suggests AnTuTu Score

The global variant of the Tecno Pop 8 is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 December 2023 15:03 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 8 comes in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Magic Skin, and Mystery White colours globally

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 8 Indian variant could share similar specs to the global one
  • The smartphone is said to be priced under Rs. 6,999 in India
  • The Tecno Pop 8 will likely be one of the fastest phones in the segment
Tecno Pop 8 was launched globally in October this year with a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Now the company has teased the launch of the model in India. However, Tecno is yet to announce a date for the India launch of the budget smartphone. It hasn't confirmed the price range either but the same had been tipped earlier. Several other leaks surrounding the handset have surfaced online. For example, a live image of the Tecno Pop 8 has surfaced online suggesting the AnTuTu score of the phone.

In a post on X, Tecno India shared a short promotional video teasing the India launch of the Tecno Pop 8. The company did not confirm a launch date in the teaser or in the post but said that it is "coming soon."  

Earlier this year, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claimed that the Indian variant of the Tecno Pop 8 will share similar processor, camera and OS specifications as the global variant. He added that the phone will be priced in the country at under Rs. 6,999.

Now, a 91Mobiles report has shared a live image of the Tecno Pop 8 that shows the AnTuTu score of the handset. With a score of 2,40,205, it is expected to be one of the fastest smartphones in the segment. The leak does not hint at any other details of the Indian variant of the model. More details will likely surface closer to the launch.

Tecno Pop 8 specifications

Tecno Pop 8 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz in the global market. It boots Android T-Go version out-of-the-box and is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB, while the storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the Tecno Pop 8 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI-backed unspecified secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera of the handset carries an 8-megapixel sensor with dual front flash units. Around the centred hole-punch slot of the front camera, the model is equipped with a Dynamic Port which shows notifications and other alerts to users.

The Tecno Pop 8 global variant is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer over 900 hours of standby battery life on a single charge and has 10W wired charging support. The phone also supports GPS, Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also features stereo dual speakers with DTS support.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pop 8

Tecno Pop 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android T-Go
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 8, Tecno Pop 8 India Launch, Tecno Pop 8 price in India, Tecno Pop 8 specifications, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk.
Nothing Phone 1 Receiving Android 14-Based Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta 1 Update

