Tecno Pop 8 was launched globally in October this year with a Unisoc T606 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. Now the company has teased the launch of the model in India. However, Tecno is yet to announce a date for the India launch of the budget smartphone. It hasn't confirmed the price range either but the same had been tipped earlier. Several other leaks surrounding the handset have surfaced online. For example, a live image of the Tecno Pop 8 has surfaced online suggesting the AnTuTu score of the phone.

In a post on X, Tecno India shared a short promotional video teasing the India launch of the Tecno Pop 8. The company did not confirm a launch date in the teaser or in the post but said that it is "coming soon."

Earlier this year, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claimed that the Indian variant of the Tecno Pop 8 will share similar processor, camera and OS specifications as the global variant. He added that the phone will be priced in the country at under Rs. 6,999.

Now, a 91Mobiles report has shared a live image of the Tecno Pop 8 that shows the AnTuTu score of the handset. With a score of 2,40,205, it is expected to be one of the fastest smartphones in the segment. The leak does not hint at any other details of the Indian variant of the model. More details will likely surface closer to the launch.

Tecno Pop 8 specifications

Tecno Pop 8 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz in the global market. It boots Android T-Go version out-of-the-box and is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to 8GB, while the storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the dual rear camera system of the Tecno Pop 8 has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI-backed unspecified secondary sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera of the handset carries an 8-megapixel sensor with dual front flash units. Around the centred hole-punch slot of the front camera, the model is equipped with a Dynamic Port which shows notifications and other alerts to users.

The Tecno Pop 8 global variant is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that claims to offer over 900 hours of standby battery life on a single charge and has 10W wired charging support. The phone also supports GPS, Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth, OTG and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also features stereo dual speakers with DTS support.

