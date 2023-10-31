Tecno Pop 8 has been unveiled as the latest entrant in the company's Pop series smartphones. The new offering by the brand, which is owned by China's Transsion Holdings, comes in four distinct colour options and features a hole punch display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Unisoc T606 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. With the Extended RAM feature, the onboard memory of the handset can be virtually expanded up to 8GB utilising unused additional storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is said to deliver more than 900 hours of standby time with a single charge.

Tecno Pop 8 price, availability

Tecno's official website doesn't reveal the pricing and availability details of the Tecno Pop 8, though it is expected to come with a budget price tag. It is listed in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin colour options.

Tecno Pop 8 specifications

As per the listing, the Tecno Pop 8 runs on Android T-Go edition and sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display sports a hole punch cutout in the middle to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is powered by a Unisoc T606 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Tecno's Extended RAM feature allows users to utilise unused storage as virtual RAM. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB.

Tecno Pop 8

Photo Credit: Tecno

For photos and videos, the Tecno Pop 8 sports an AI-backed dual rear camera setup with dual flash that includes a 13-megapixel sensor. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel sensor with dual front flash. Further, the handset is equipped with 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 1TB.

Connectivity options on the Tecno Pop 8 include GPS, Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth, and OTG. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It includes stereo dual speakers with DTS support as well.

The Tecno Pop 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery is claimed to deliver over 900 hours of standby time on a single charge. It measures 163.69x75.6x8.55mm.

