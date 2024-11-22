Technology News
English Edition
Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 9 4G comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 16:20 IST
Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 4G comes in Glittery White, Lime Green and Startrail Black shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 9 4G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • The smartphone runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box
  • The Tecno Pop 9 4G supports 15W wired charging
Tecno Pop 9 4G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset paired with up to 6GB of dynamic RAM and a 5,000mAh battery. It carries a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance and ships with Android 14-based HiOS 14 skin on top. It will be available for sale in the country later this month. The handset joins the Tecno Pop 9 5G variant, which was unveiled in September.

Tecno Pop 9 4G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pop 9 4G price in India is set at Rs. 6,699 for the 3GB + 64GB option. With a Rs. 200 bank offer, it can be bought at a lower effective price of Rs. 6,499. The phone will go on sale in the country starting at 12pm IST on November 26 via Amazon. 

The smartphone is available in three colour options — Glittery White, Lime Green, and Startrail Black.

Tecno Pop 9 4G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Pop 9 4G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 480nits of peak brightness level, a 263ppi pixel density, and a 20:09 aspect ratio. The handset comes with a 12nm MediaTek Helio G50 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It supports up to an additional 3GB of virtual RAM expansion. The phone runs on Android 14-based HiOS 14 out-of-the-box. 

In the camera department, the Tecno Pop 9 4G gets a 13-megapixel main rear camera unit with 4x digital zoom and 1080p video recording support. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor which also supports 1080p quality video recording.

The Tecno Pop 9 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone carries a DTS-backed dual stereo speaker unit, support for IR remote control and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

The white and green variants of the Tecno Pop 9 4G measures 165.62 x 77.01 x 8.35mm in size, while the black option with a leather rear panel is 8.55mm thick. The handset weighs 188.5g.

Tecno Pop 9 4G

Tecno Pop 9 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Pop 9 4G With MediaTek Helio G50 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
