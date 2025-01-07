Tecno Pop 9 5G was unveiled in India in September 2024 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The company has now introduced a new variant of the phone with more RAM. The new variant comes with 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion feature up to 12GB. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and gets a 48-megapixel main camera. Notably, a 4G variant of the Tecno Pop 9 was launched in the country in November 2024.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pop 9 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999 in India. The new variant will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting at 12pm IST on January 8. Notably, this price is inclusive of bank offers.

The base 4GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow colour options. The company ships two complimentary phone skins in-the-box with the handset.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Pop 9 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to 12GB. The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pop 9 5G carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an LED flash unit at the back and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well as an infrared (IR) transmitter.

The Tecno Pop 9 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It also supports NFC and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 165 x 77 x 8mm in size and weighs 189g.

