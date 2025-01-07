Technology News
Tecno Pop 9 5G Gets New 8GB RAM Variant in India: See Price, Specifications

Tecno Pop 9 5G was initially launched in the country in September 2024.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 19:53 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 5G comes in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow colours

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 9 5G carries a 48-megapixel main camera
  • The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The Tecno Pop 9 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Tecno Pop 9 5G was unveiled in India in September 2024 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage. The company has now introduced a new variant of the phone with more RAM. The new variant comes with 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion feature up to 12GB. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and gets a 48-megapixel main camera. Notably, a 4G variant of the Tecno Pop 9 was launched in the country in November 2024.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Pop 9 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 10,999 in India. The new variant will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting at 12pm IST on January 8. Notably, this price is inclusive of bank offers.

The base 4GB + 64GB and the 4GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Aurora Cloud, Azure Sky, and Midnight Shadow colour options. The company ships two complimentary phone skins in-the-box with the handset.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Pop 9 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually up to 12GB. The handset runs on Android 14 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pop 9 5G carries a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor with an LED flash unit at the back and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is equipped with dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support as well as an infrared (IR) transmitter. 

The Tecno Pop 9 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. It also supports NFC and has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 165 x 77 x 8mm in size and weighs 189g.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 9 5G, Tecno Pop 9 5G New RAM Variant, Tecno Pop 9 5G price in India, Tecno Pop 9 5G specifications, Tecno
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
