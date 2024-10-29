Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched

Tecno Megapad 10 has been unveiled in select global markets. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a 10.1-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel main rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The tablet gets a split-screen feature and carries dual stereo speakers. The company has yet to announce the price and availability details of the tablet.

Tecno Megapad 10 Features

The Tecno Megapad 10 sports a 10.1-inch HD+ (800 x 1,280 pixels) screen with 450nits of peak brightness level and 80 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display offers an Eye Comfort mode as well as a Dark Mode. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The official listing shows the tablet with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. It ships with Android 14-based HiOS skin on top.

For optics, the Tecno Megapad 10 comes with a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The tablet also carries a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with dual stereo speaker units as well. The tablet supports the split screen and ShapeFlex Snip features. The latter helps users cut screenshots into many shapes like circles, triangles, and more.

Tecno has packed a 7,000mAh battery in the Megapad 10 with support for 18W wired charging. The battery is claimed to charge up completely in 2.5 hours and is said to offer up to eight hours of video playback. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port.

As per the official listing, the Tecno Megapad 10 is offered in two colour options — Champagne Gold and Space Grey. The tablet measures 240.7 x 159.5 x 7.35mm in size and weighs 447g. Pricing and availability details of the tablet are expected to be announced soon.