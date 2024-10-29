Technology News
English Edition

Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched

Tecno Megapad 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 12:59 IST
Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Megapad 10 is offered in Champagne Gold and Space Grey colour options

Highlights
  • Tecno Megapad 10 is equipped with dual stereo speakers
  • The tablet ships with Android 14-based HiOS skin on top
  • The Tecno Megapad 10 supports 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage
Advertisement

Tecno Megapad 10 has been unveiled in select global markets. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It comes with a 10.1-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel main rear camera, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. The tablet gets a split-screen feature and carries dual stereo speakers. The company has yet to announce the price and availability details of the tablet.

Tecno Megapad 10 Features

The Tecno Megapad 10 sports a 10.1-inch HD+ (800 x 1,280 pixels) screen with 450nits of peak brightness level and 80 percent screen-to-body-ratio. The display offers an Eye Comfort mode as well as a Dark Mode. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The official listing shows the tablet with 128GB and 256GB onboard storage options. It ships with Android 14-based HiOS skin on top.

For optics, the Tecno Megapad 10 comes with a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The tablet also carries a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It is equipped with dual stereo speaker units as well. The tablet supports the split screen and ShapeFlex Snip features. The latter helps users cut screenshots into many shapes like circles, triangles, and more.

Tecno has packed a 7,000mAh battery in the Megapad 10 with support for 18W wired charging. The battery is claimed to charge up completely in 2.5 hours and is said to offer up to eight hours of video playback. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and a USB Type-C port.

As per the official listing, the Tecno Megapad 10 is offered in two colour options —  Champagne Gold and Space Grey. The tablet measures 240.7 x 159.5 x 7.35mm in size and weighs 447g. Pricing and availability details of the tablet are expected to be announced soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Megapad 10, Tecno MegaPad 10 specifications, Tecno Megapad 10 launch, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Reportedly Developing an AI-Powered Search Engine to Take on Google and Microsoft’s Bing
Bungie Says Marathon Development is 'On Track', Shares New Screenshots
Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  2. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  3. You Can Now Save Special Moments from Favourite Shows on Netflix
  4. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
  5. Moto G05, Moto G15 Price, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  6. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Will See Price Hike
  7. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29
  9. Instagram Will Lower Your Video Quality If They Don't Get Enough Views
  10. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Enable Apple Intelligence on Your iPhone: Compatible Models and Features
  2. ZEE5 Reports Major Growth in Regional Language and Family-Friendly Content in 2024
  3. Guardian OTT Release Date: Hansika Motwani’s Horror Thriller Set Release on Aha
  4. Game 7 Documentary Exploring Legendary Sports Moments Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Mirzapur Film Announced, to Hit Theatres in 2026 with Original Cast
  6. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Meta Reportedly Developing an AI-Powered Search Engine to Take on Google and Microsoft’s Bing
  8. Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: Anupam Kher Starrer Movie to Premiere on Netflix on November 8
  9. Netflix Rolls Out Moments Feature for Mobile That Lets Users Save and Share Scenes from Films, Shows
  10. Bungie Says Marathon Development is 'On Track', Shares New Screenshots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »