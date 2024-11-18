Tecno Pop 9 4G will be unveiled in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone and revealed its design and colour options. Tecno has confirmed some of the key features of the upcoming handset as well, including chipset, display, camera and build details. The smartphone is expected to join the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which was launched in the country in September this year. It is teased to arrive with complimentary phone skins like the 5G variant.

Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch, Colour Options

The Tecno Pop 9 4G will launch in India on November 22, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. A live Amazon microsite teases the price of the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be priced below Rs. 10,000.

Notably, the Tecno Pop 9 4G will likely be priced below the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which launched in the country at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 128GB storage variant was marked at Rs. 9,999.

The Amazon microsite further confirms that the Tecno Pop 9 4G will be available in three colour options — Glittery White, Lime Green and Startrail Black. The teasers suggest that similar to the 5G version of Tecno Pop 9, the upcoming 4G variant will be available with complimentary phone skins.

Tecno Pop 9 4G Features

The Tecno Pop 9 4G will sport a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset. It is confirmed to support up to 6GB of dynamic RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The teaser claims the handset will offer three years of lag-free performance.

The company has added that the Tecno Pop 9 will carry a 5,000mAh battery as well as an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It will be equipped with a DTS-backed dual stereo speaker unit and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The phone will support IR remote control.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.