Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Tecno Pop 9 4G will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 November 2024 17:35 IST
Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Pop 9 4G will come in Glittery White, Lime Green and Startrail Black shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Pop 9 4G will sport a 6.67-inch 90Hz HD+ screen
  • It will come with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance
  • The Tecno Pop 9 4G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Tecno Pop 9 4G will be unveiled in India soon. The company has announced the launch date of the smartphone and revealed its design and colour options. Tecno has confirmed some of the key features of the upcoming handset as well, including chipset, display, camera and build details. The smartphone is expected to join the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which was launched in the country in September this year. It is teased to arrive with complimentary phone skins like the 5G variant.

Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch, Colour Options

The Tecno Pop 9 4G will launch in India on November 22, the company confirmed in a press release. The phone will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon. A live Amazon microsite teases the price of the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be priced below Rs. 10,000. 

Notably, the Tecno Pop 9 4G will likely be priced below the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which launched in the country at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 64GB option, while the 128GB storage variant was marked at Rs. 9,999.

The Amazon microsite further confirms that the Tecno Pop 9 4G will be available in three colour options — Glittery White, Lime Green and Startrail Black. The teasers suggest that similar to the 5G version of Tecno Pop 9, the upcoming 4G variant will be available with complimentary phone skins.

Tecno Pop 9 4G Features

The Tecno Pop 9 4G will sport a 6.67-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset. It is confirmed to support up to 6GB of dynamic RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The teaser claims the handset will offer three years of lag-free performance.

The company has added that the Tecno Pop 9 will carry a 5,000mAh battery as well as an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. It will be equipped with a DTS-backed dual stereo speaker unit and a 13-megapixel rear camera. The phone will support IR remote control.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tecno Pop 9 4G, Tecno Pop 9 4G India launch, Tecno Pop 9 4G specifications, Tecno Pop 9 5G, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts
Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10 Series Will Launch in China on November 26 With This Chipset
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date Confirmed; Chipset Details Surface Online
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Launch in India With a Smaller Battery
  4. Samsung's XR Glasses Will Share Features With Meta Ray-Ban Glasses: Report
  5. Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date, Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  6. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be First Phones With Dimensity 9400 Chip in India
  7. Apple Might Be Thinking of Making Its Own TV Set, but There's a Catch
  8. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Begins in India With These Benefits
  9. Apple Reportedly Plans to Discontinue This Popular iPhone Accessory
  10. Google Pixel Tablet 2 May Get Improved SoC, New Camera
#Latest Stories
  1. Yahoo Mail for iOS Updated With AI Features, Gamification Tools
  2. NASA Rockets Create Artificial Clouds Under Northern Lights in Norway
  3. Bluesky Confirms It Will Not Train Its Generative AI Models on User Posts
  4. Elon Musk Expands Lawsuit Against OpenAI, Adding Microsoft and Antitrust Claims
  5. Hubble Telescope Reveals Milky Way Blowing Gas off LMC Galaxy in Close Encounter
  6. Tecno Pop 9 4G India Launch Date Set for November 22; Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  7. SpaceX Rolls Out Starship Super Heavy Booster for November 19 Flight Test
  8. Tata Said to Seal Deal with Pegatron for iPhone Plant in Tamil Nadu
  9. CoinSwitch SmartInvest  Service With Investment Strategies for New Crypto Investors Launched
  10. Oppo Find X8 Series Set to Be First Smartphones in India to Arrive With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »