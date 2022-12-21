Technology News
Tecno Pova 3 Price in India Drops to Rs. 9,999, Its Lowest Price Ever

Tecno Pova 3 was launched earlier this year for a starting price of Rs. 11,499.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 December 2022 18:45 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Pova 3 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
  • It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support
  • The Tecno Pova 3 gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Tecno Pova 3 is an entry-level smartphone that was launched in India earlier this year for a starting price of Rs. 11,499 for its 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage model. The company announced Wednesday that this smartphone has received a price drop of Rs. 2,000 in the country. This Tecno smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ Dot-in display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU. The handset also packs a whopping 7,000mAh battery.

Tecno Pova 3 price drop in India

The Tecno Pova 3 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 in India. Its 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage variant is now listed on Amazon for Rs. 9,999. This Tecno smartphone is offered in Electric Blue, Eco Black, and Tech Silver colour options.

To recall, this handset was launched earlier this year in June for a starting price of Rs. 11,499 for the base model.

Tecno Pova 3 specifications, features

It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,460 pixels) Dot-in display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Tecno Pova 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, paired with a Mali G52 GPU. The handset packs up to 6GB of physical RAM with up to 7GB of expandable virtual RAM.

For optics, the Tecno Pova 3 gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with quad flash. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front placed in a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. It carries a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 14 hours of gaming time.

This Tecno smartphone comes with a 33W flash charger that is said to provide 50 percent backup with a 40-minute charge. The Tecno Pova 3 is equipped with a Z-axis linear motor that provides 4D vibrations. It also includes Panther Engine 2.0 technology for lag-free gaming and reduced energy consumption.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 3, Tecno Pova 3 price in India, Tecno
Comment

 
 

