  • Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report

Tecno to Bring Laptops, TWS Earbuds, Smartwatches to India in 2023, Says Tecno India CEO: Report

Tecno has a couple of big product launches lined up for 2023.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 December 2022 13:14 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

The Tecno Phantom X2 is set to go on sale in India starting from January 9

Highlights
  • Tecno has reportedly started working on a smartwatch
  • It plans to offer a complete 5G portfolio by the end of 2023
  • Talapatra expects consumers to soon stop purchasing budget 4G phones

Tecno recently unveiled the Tecno Phantom X2 series of premium smartphones at its 'Beyond the Extraordinary' event in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. It launched the standard Tecno Phantom X2 in India as well. Tecno India CEO Arijeet Talapatra has now reportedly divulged the company's plan of expanding its product lineup in 2023. It hopes to build its own ecosystem with the introduction of smartwatches and TWS earbuds in India. Tecno has reportedly also lined up a couple of big product launches for 2023.

Talapatra delved into Tecno's plans for 2023 in an interview with BGR India. The Tecno Phantom X2 is currently set to go on sale in India starting from January 9. Moving ahead, we can expect the company to bring even more premium smartphones than the Phantom X2 Pro to the country.

“By the end of 2023, India will be completely 5G. So, once India becomes 5G, we need to have a complete 5G portfolio," Talapatra reportedly said in the interview. Moving ahead, Tecno is said to be targeting the ultra-premium, premium, as well as mid-range segments in India. There will also be 5G smartphones in the Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 range, the report states. However, the company reportedly doesn't have any current plans to launch a 5G smartphone below the Rs. 10,000 mark.

He expects the 5G transition to happen swiftly in India. By mid-2023, in the Rs. 13,000 to Rs. 20,000 range "consumer will not buy a 4G phone." As mentioned earlier, Tecno is supposedly keen on creating its own ecosystem with the introduction of smartwatches and TWS earbuds. Talapatra has also said to have confirmed that work has already begun on the smartwatch.

The Tecno India CEO also divulged that the company is still undecided about launching laptops in India, as per the report. However, a Tecno laptop will reportedly arrive in the Indian market in the first half of 2023. Before launching laptops across the country, Tecno is said to opt for a pilot program with a B2C company or brand. It could also partner with Maharashtra or Delhi to launch Tecno laptops in select before a pan-India release.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 12
Further reading: Tecno Phantom X2, Tecno, Arijeet Talapatra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
