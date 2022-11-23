Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Tecno made the announcement at a webinar organised by Counterpoint Research

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 12:45 IST
Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom X2 will be launched as a successor to the Tecno Phantom X (pictured)

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X2 tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery
  • The upcoming Tecno phone could sport a 6.7-inch display
  • Tecno Phantom X2 may feature an upgraded camera performance

Tecno Phantom X2 series, the upcoming successor flagship series to the Tecno Phantom X series that was debuted by the company in April last year, is set to premiere with the Tecno Phantom X2 model in Dubai. The Chinese smartphone maker made the announcement at a webinar held in London and organised by Counterpoint Research, which also saw keynotes from Editor-At-Large of Forbes Magazine, and chipset supplier Mediatek. The latest flagship lineup from Tecno is expected to include the Phantom X2 and X2 Pro models.

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Tecno Phantom X2 series will be launched on December 7. smartphone series is said to comprise the Tecno Phantom X2, and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro models, and has been teased to feature improved image-capturing capabilities. The improvements are claimed to come in the form of multi-exposure and complex HDR shooting modes which could allow for a better shooting experience in low-light conditions.

Tecno Phantom X2 and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro models are expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood with one fast Cortex-X2 core at 3 GHz, three A710 cores at 2.85 GHz, and four power-efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

The company claims that the upcoming flagship series will bring the best of “Phantom's trailblazing innovation” which will be backed by a top-end SoC Based on the TSMC 4 nm process node designed to deliver better performance and lower power consumption.

To recall, the Tecno Phantom X's was launched in India in May last year, priced at Rs. 25,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone also came with 33W fast charging and virtual RAM expansion support for up to 5GB.

Is the Redmi Pad the best budget tablet you can purchase under Rs. 20,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno, Tecno Phantom X2, Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, Tecno Phantom X
iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
iPhone Supplier Foxconn Appoints Former TSMC, SMIC Executive as Semiconductor Strategy Officer
Featured video of the day
Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) Review: Flexing Hard

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Steam Autumn Sale Kicks Off With Best Deals for PC Games
  2. Madras HC Blocks TV Cable, Internet Streaming of FIFA World Cup Matches
  3. Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December: Report
  4. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  5. Watch the Trailer for Avatar 2, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  6. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
  7. Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7
  8. Elon Musk Wants to Bring Encrypted DMs, Video and Voice Chat to Twitter
#Latest Stories
  1. Steam Autumn Sale: Best Deals on PC Including Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 2, More
  2. Android TV, Google TV Apps Will Switch From APKs to Android App Bundles From 2023
  3. HashFlare Founders Arrested in Estonia for $575 Million Crypto Fraud Scheme
  4. iPhone Supplier Foxconn Appoints Former TSMC, SMIC Executive as Semiconductor Strategy Officer
  5. Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  6. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse
  8. Rockstar Games Ban NFTs and Crypto From Third-Party Online Roleplay Servers
  9. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Metaverse Experience to Feature Five NFT Galleries
  10. FTX Bankruptcy Hearing: Sam Bankman-Fried Ran Crypto Firm as 'Personal Fiefdom', Assets Missing, Attorneys Say
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.