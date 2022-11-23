Tecno Phantom X2 series, the upcoming successor flagship series to the Tecno Phantom X series that was debuted by the company in April last year, is set to premiere with the Tecno Phantom X2 model in Dubai. The Chinese smartphone maker made the announcement at a webinar held in London and organised by Counterpoint Research, which also saw keynotes from Editor-At-Large of Forbes Magazine, and chipset supplier Mediatek. The latest flagship lineup from Tecno is expected to include the Phantom X2 and X2 Pro models.

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the Tecno Phantom X2 series will be launched on December 7. smartphone series is said to comprise the Tecno Phantom X2, and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro models, and has been teased to feature improved image-capturing capabilities. The improvements are claimed to come in the form of multi-exposure and complex HDR shooting modes which could allow for a better shooting experience in low-light conditions.

Tecno Phantom X2 and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro models are expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood with one fast Cortex-X2 core at 3 GHz, three A710 cores at 2.85 GHz, and four power-efficiency cores at 1.8 GHz.

The company claims that the upcoming flagship series will bring the best of “Phantom's trailblazing innovation” which will be backed by a top-end SoC Based on the TSMC 4 nm process node designed to deliver better performance and lower power consumption.

To recall, the Tecno Phantom X's was launched in India in May last year, priced at Rs. 25,999 for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone also came with 33W fast charging and virtual RAM expansion support for up to 5GB.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.