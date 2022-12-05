Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Date Set for December 7, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Teased

Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Date Set for December 7, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Teased

Tecno Pova 4's RAM can be expanded up to 13GB using the virtual RAM feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 5 December 2022 11:05 IST
Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Date Set for December 7, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Tecno Pova 4 is seen to have dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 4 could be offered in multiple shades
  • The new model will go on sale via Amazon
  • Tecno Pova 4 is tipped to run on Android 12

Tecno Pova 4 India launch date has been set for December 7. The Chinese smartphone vendor has announced the launch of its new Pova series phone through its social media channels. The gaming-focused Tecno Pova 4 is confirmed to be powered by a 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It will feature a dual-game engine. Ahead of the launch, Amazon is teasing the arrival of the Tecno Pova 4 in the country. The e-commerce listing suggests a 6,000mAh battery and 18W fast charging support on the upcoming Tecno Pova 4. It is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of talk time with a 10-minute charging.

The official Tecno Twitter handle has shared a teaser about the forthcoming launch of the Tecno Pova 4. The launch event will take place on December 7 and the smartphone will go on sale via Amazon. However, the time of the launch event is unknown at this moment.

Amazon has also created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Tecno Pova 4. The online marketplace shows that the upcoming handset will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. The device will come with 128GB of inbuilt storage and 8GB of onboard memory that can be expanded by up to 13GB using the virtual RAM feature. It is teased to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 10 hours of talk time with 10-minutes of charging. Further, it is seen to have dual rear cameras.

Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the e-commerce website to get the latest updates on the launch.

Last week, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with NewZonly, leaked some specifications of the Tecno Pova 4. The leak claimed that the phone would come with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could run on Android 12 and is expected to pack a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual camera unit.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 4, Tecno, Tecno Pova 4 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Government Said to Plan Regulation of All Real-Money Online Games, to Include Games of Skill and Chance
Featured video of the day
Netflix December 2022 Releases: Qala, Glass Onion, Emily In Paris Season 3, And Much More

Related Stories

Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Date Set for December 7, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi Offers 850GB Data, Unlimited Calling With Rs. 2,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan
  2. Government Said to Plan Regulation of All Real-Money Online Games
  3. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Honoured With Padma Bhushan, Hails Indian Roots
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  5. Poco X5 5G, X5 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G Listed on Certification Sites
  6. Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Set for December 7: What We Know So Far
  7. Sony LinkBuds S (WF-LS900N) Review
  8. The 7 Biggest Web Series in December on Netflix, Hotstar, Prime Video
  9. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  10. PS Plus Free Games for December Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Said to Expect iPhone Production at COVID-Hit China Plant to Fully Resume by Early January
  2. Tecno Pova 4 India Launch Date Set for December 7, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Teased
  3. Government Said to Plan Regulation of All Real-Money Online Games, to Include Games of Skill and Chance
  4. BTC Touches $17,000 With Minor Gains; ETH, DOGE, SHIB Follow Suit
  5. Apple, Amazon Resume Advertising on Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover: Reports
  6. Vi Offers 850GB Data, Unlimited Calling With Rs. 2,999 Yearly Prepaid Plan: Details
  7. iQoo 11 5G's Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected
  8. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Pays Tribute to Indian Roots on Being Honoured With Padma Bhushan
  9. Twitter Under Elon Musk Leaning on Automation to Moderate Content Against Hate Speech
  10. Elon Musk Introduces ‘Live Tweeting’ Feature Amid Ongoing Plans for Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.