Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tip MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tip MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Tecno Pova 4 is said to feature 90Hz refresh rate display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 3 October 2022 11:57 IST
Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tip MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Newzonly/ @passionategeekz

Tecno Pova 4 is tipped to include 8GB RAM

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 4 could be launched on October 6
  • The renders of the phone show two colour options
  • Battery in Tecno Pova 4 is said to support 18W fast charging

Tecno Pova 4 launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the Chinese smartphone company. But ahead of it, purported marketing images and specifications of the upcoming Pova-series phone have surfaced online. The renders suggest two colour options and dual rear cameras for the Tecno Pova 4. It is said to feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC under the hood, along with 8GB RAM. The RAM in Tecno Pova 4 is said to support expansion by utilising unused storage for seamless operations. Further, the Tecno Pova 4 is tipped to come with a 6,000mAh battery.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with NewZonly, has leaked the specifications and marketing images of the Tecno Pova 4. The renders suggest that the phone looks similar to the Tecno Pova Neo 2. The renders show the handset in blue and grey shades in a dual-tone finish. The Tecno Pova 4 is seen to have a dual rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset. The positioning and the design of the rear camera module are notably quite similar to what we have seen on Tecno Pova Neo 2.

According to the tipster, the Tecno Pova 4 will be launched in Bangladesh on October 6. It is said to go official in India during the Diwali sales or later.

The upcoming Tecno Pova 4 is tipped to come with 6.82-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could run on Android 12 and is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM in the Tecno Pova 4 could be expanded further by 5GB utilising the additional unused storage. It is said to include Panther Engine 2.0, with Game Space 2.0 for a better gaming experience.

For optics, the smartphone is expected to pack a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual camera unit. Tecno is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support on the Tecno Pova 4.

The Tecno Pova Neo 2 was launched recently in Russia with a price tag of RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM variant. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and sports a full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It carries a 7,000mAh battery and includes a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main camera.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Pova Neo 2

Tecno Pova Neo 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tecno Pova 4, Tecno Pova 4 Specifications, Tecno, Tecno Pova Neo 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Trailer: Struggle for Power Continues at Driftmark
Tecno Pova 4 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Tip MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.