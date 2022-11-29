Technology News
Tecno Phantom X2 Design, Specifications Tipped, May Get 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras

Tecno Phantom X2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 11:17 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Tecno

Tecno Phantom X2 is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Tecno Phantom X2 could run on HiOS 12
  • It is likely to feature a 5,100mAh battery
  • Tecno Phantom X2 is expected to debut alongside Tecno Phantom X2 Pro

Tecno Phantom X2 with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC will be launched on December 7 in Dubai, but ahead of its release, renders and key specifications of the phone have leaked online. The Tecno Phantom X successor is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and could be offered in multiple colour options. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera unit led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to be backed by a 5,100mAh battery as well. Tecno Phantom X2 is expected to debut alongside Tecno Phantom X2 Pro.

Tipster Maii_hd, via his YouTube channel Techarena24, has leaked the design and specifications of Tecno Phantom X2. The image showcases the device's back design in a white shade along with the camera layout. The leaked image hints at a triple rear camera setup.

As per the leak, the Tecno Phantom X2 will run on Android-12 based HiOS 12 and feature a 6.8-inch full-HD+ curved Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Tecno has already confirmed that the upcoming handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It could pack 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

It is said to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a gimbal camera, and a macro lens. For selfies, there could be a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. Tecno is tipped to provide a 5,100mAh battery on the upcoming handset with support for fast charging.

The Tecno Phantom X2 could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric verification and is said to be available in multiple colour options. Connectivity options could include NFC and a USB Type-C port, but it is expected to come without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Tecno recently confirmed the December 7 launch date for its Phantom X2 series of phones. The upcoming lineup will include the vanilla Tecno Phantom X2 and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro models. It may offer the company's Eagle Eye Lens camera technology.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
