  Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Tecno Spark 20 is expected to get 6.78-inch full-HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 14:09 IST
Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark 10 Pro (above) has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark 20 might run on Android 13
  • It is expected to come with 4GB of Virtual RAM
  • Tecno is expected to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the Tecno Spark 20

Tecno is reportedly working on a new Spark 20 smartphone as its launch timeline and key specifications have surfaced online including an alleged shot of its rear camera module. The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The Tecno Spark 20 is seen carrying a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery as well. 

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Svztechinfo, leaked the launch timeline, render, and key specifications of the Tecno Spark 20. It is said to be unveiled in global markets including India in October or November.

As per the alleged render of the Tecno Spark 20, the phone could feature a dual rear camera unit. The setup is said to be led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The cameras and LED flash are seen arranged in circular rings in the square-shaped module.

Tecno Spark 20 specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Tecno Spark 20 will run on Android 13 with HIOS 13 on top and will have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display. It is said to feature a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The available memory can be expanded up to 8GB through the Virtual RAM feature, according to the report. 

The dual rear camera setup of Tecno Spark 20 will reportedly include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone is said to carry a 32-megapixel front camera. It might get connectivity options including 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and more. Tecno is expected to provide a 5,000mAh battery on the Tecno Spark 20 with support for 18W charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Tecno Spark 20, Tecno Spark 20 Specifications, Tecno, Tecno Spark Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
