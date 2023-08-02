Tecno Pova 5 Pro was launched in Indonesia on Tuesday, days ahead of the handset's debut in India. The newly launched handset is equipped with the company's Arc Interface, an LED-based notification system on the rear panel that is inspired by the recently launched Nothing Phone 2. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price, availability

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price is set at IDR 2,949,000 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and the handset is available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is listed for pre-order on the Shopee website in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy colour options.

Smartphone enthusiasts can also expect the Tecno Pova 5 Pro to make its debut in India soon — the handset was recently teased via the e-commerce platform Amazon. Tecno is yet to announce details of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro in India.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova 5 Pro runs on HiOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with a 2,820 square mm vapour cooled chamber, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone maker has equipped the Tecno Pova 5 Pro with a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with an unspecified secondary AI camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera. The rear panel of the handset features the new 'Arc Interface' comprised of RGB LED lights for notifications.

The handset has 256GB of inbuilt storage and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port — the latter is used to charge the smartphone's 5,000mAh battery at 68W. It measures 168.5 x 76.5 x 9mm, according to the company.

