Tecno Pova 5 Pro With Arc Interface, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Tecno Pova 5 Pro is available in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2023 14:09 IST
Tecno Pova 5 Pro is equipped with an RGB LED 'Arc Interface' for notifications

Highlights
  • Tecno Pova 5 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LCD display
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based His 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

Tecno Pova 5 Pro was launched in Indonesia on Tuesday, days ahead of the handset's debut in India. The newly launched handset is equipped with the company's Arc Interface, an LED-based notification system on the rear panel that is inspired by the recently launched Nothing Phone 2. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. It runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price, availability

Tecno Pova 5 Pro price is set at IDR 2,949,000 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and the handset is available in an 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It is listed for pre-order on the Shopee website in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy colour options.

Smartphone enthusiasts can also expect the Tecno Pova 5 Pro to make its debut in India soon — the handset was recently teased via the e-commerce platform Amazon. Tecno is yet to announce details of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro in India.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Pova 5 Pro runs on HiOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with a 2,820 square mm vapour cooled chamber, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone maker has equipped the Tecno Pova 5 Pro with a 50-megapixel primary camera, paired with an unspecified secondary AI camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 16-megapixel camera. The rear panel of the handset features the new 'Arc Interface' comprised of RGB LED lights for notifications.

The handset has 256GB of inbuilt storage and connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, and A-GPS. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port — the latter is used to charge the smartphone's 5,000mAh battery at 68W. It measures 168.5 x 76.5 x 9mm, according to the company.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + VGA
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Further reading: Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 Pro price, Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications, Arc Interface, Tecno
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
